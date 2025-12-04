DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Cowboys-Lions Bonus + $300 Missouri Launch Promo

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

DraftKings promo code offer . All new users who sign up are either to claim $200 in bonus bets in most states, or Missouri users can claim a guaranteed $300 bonus by signing up while being located in the Show-Me state . Dive into a fantastic Thursday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Lions with our latestoffer here . All new users who sign up are either to claim $200 in bonus bets in most states, or Missouri users can claim a guaranteed $300 bonus by signing up while being located in the Show-Me state here







There are two different offers for all new users of DraftKings. The majority of users will receive the $200 bonus mentioned above. To claim this, you need to place your first wager on the app for $5, and redeem the $200 bonus with a winning wager. One note with this initial wager is that it must be -500 or longer, but all it takes is winning your first bet on the app for a $200 bonus.

Sports betting just launched in Missouri, so DraftKings has upped their offer for Missouri users. You still need to place a $5 wager, but in this case the $300 bonus is guaranteed, as the result does not matter.

So, no matter what state you are in, make sure to sign up and redeem this DraftKings promo code offer for the best welcome offer in your state.