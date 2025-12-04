Live Radio
DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Cowboys-Lions Bonus + $300 Missouri Launch Promo

Dive into a fantastic Thursday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Lions with our latest DraftKings promo code offer here. All new users who sign up are either to claim $200 in bonus bets in most states, or Missouri users can claim a guaranteed $300 bonus by signing up while being located in the Show-Me state here.



There are two different offers for all new users of DraftKings. The majority of users will receive the $200 bonus mentioned above. To claim this, you need to place your first wager on the app for $5, and redeem the $200 bonus with a winning wager. One note with this initial wager is that it must be -500 or longer, but all it takes is winning your first bet on the app for a $200 bonus.
Sports betting just launched in Missouri, so DraftKings has upped their offer for Missouri users. You still need to place a $5 wager, but in this case the $300 bonus is guaranteed, as the result does not matter.
So, no matter what state you are in, make sure to sign up and redeem this DraftKings promo code offer for the best welcome offer in your state.

DraftKings Promo Code for TNF Bonus Tonight

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win, (Bet $5, Secure Guaranteed $300 Bonus (MO Only)
Betting Promotions 30% NFL TNF SGP Profit Boost, 25% ManU vs. West Ham Profit Boost, All Sport Profit Boost Daily Drop, Early Exit, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri
Bonus Last Verified On December 4, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

The majority of users will need to win their first wager in order to claim the DraftKings bonus, which is a $200 bonus. So, find a market you are confident in winning for TNF tonight, or any of the five NBA games.

Missouri users just need to place a $5 wager to receive a $300 bonus guaranteed, no sweat or worrying about the outcome of that initial wager. It will be received as 12 $25 bonus bets.

How To Register With DraftKings Promo Code

Follow these steps to claim the offer you qualify for from DraftKings Sportsbook:

  • Click here to go to the sign-up page
  • Enter basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.)
  • Make a deposit with payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)
  • Place your $5 bet on any game
  • Missouri users will instantly get $300 in bonus bets
  • Users in other states will wait for the bet to settle to see if they get the $200 in bonus bets
  • Use any bonuses you get within one week before they expire from your account

30% Thursday Night Football SGP Profit Boost

For a fantastic TNF game tonight between the Cowboys and Lions, DraftKings is nice enough to offer a 30% profit boost to any 3+ leg same-game parlay for the game tonight.

The over/under for this game is 54.5, which means offense should be expected on both sides of the ball. Even with Amon-Ra St. Brown banged up and expected to miss for the Lions, they have an implied team total of 28.5.

Here are some player props that we like for the game tonight:

  • George Pickens 80+ Receiving Yards
  • David Montgomery over 13.5 Receiving Yards
  • Isaac TeSlaa over 37.5 Receiving Yards

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.

