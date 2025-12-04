DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Cowboys-Lions Bonus + $300 Missouri Launch Promo

DraftKings Promo Code for TNF Bonus Tonight
The majority of users will need to win their first wager in order to claim the DraftKings bonus, which is a $200 bonus. So, find a market you are confident in winning for TNF tonight, or any of the five NBA games.
Missouri users just need to place a $5 wager to receive a $300 bonus guaranteed, no sweat or worrying about the outcome of that initial wager. It will be received as 12 $25 bonus bets.
How To Register With DraftKings Promo Code
Follow these steps to claim the offer you qualify for from DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Click here to go to the sign-up page
- Enter basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.)
- Make a deposit with payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)
- Place your $5 bet on any game
- Missouri users will instantly get $300 in bonus bets
- Users in other states will wait for the bet to settle to see if they get the $200 in bonus bets
- Use any bonuses you get within one week before they expire from your account
30% Thursday Night Football SGP Profit Boost
For a fantastic TNF game tonight between the Cowboys and Lions, DraftKings is nice enough to offer a 30% profit boost to any 3+ leg same-game parlay for the game tonight.
The over/under for this game is 54.5, which means offense should be expected on both sides of the ball. Even with Amon-Ra St. Brown banged up and expected to miss for the Lions, they have an implied team total of 28.5.
Here are some player props that we like for the game tonight:
- George Pickens 80+ Receiving Yards
- David Montgomery over 13.5 Receiving Yards
- Isaac TeSlaa over 37.5 Receiving Yards
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.