DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA Cup, Get $300 Missouri Bonus

Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to activate one of the best welcome offers on the market for the NBA Cup slate Tuesday. All new users who sign up are either to claim $200 in bonus bets in most states to use for Heat-Magic and Knicks-Raptors tonight.



Create a new account on DraftKings to get started on this offer. To claim the $200 bonus, place your first wager on the app for $5, and have that initial bet settle as a win. One note with this initial wager is that it must be -500 or longer in order to be a valid wager to redeem the welcome offer.
Sign up and redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to receive $200 in bonus bets to use on the NBA slate tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code for $200 NBA Bonus

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win
Betting Promotions NBA Cup Profit Boost, CBB Parlay Profit Boost, Clash on the Court CBB Profit Boost, Early Exit, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+
Bonus Last Verified On December 9, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
In order to redeem this offer, you need to place a $5 wager on the app and have that initial wager settle as a win. The only hurdle between you and this welcome offer is winning your first wager on DraftKings.
There are two NBA games to choose from if you are excited for the NBA Cup games tonight, between the Magic vs. Heat and the Knicks vs. Raptors. Neither team is a heavy favorite tonight, so it might make more sense to look into a player prop market, such as Jalen Brunson to score 25+ points at -248.
There are also NHL and college basketball games to dive into tonight as well.

How To Register With DraftKings Promo Code

Follow these steps to claim the offer you qualify for from DraftKings Sportsbook:

  • Click here to go to the sign-up page
  • Enter basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.)
  • Make a deposit with payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)
  • Place your $5 bet on any game, and win that initial wager to claim $200 in bonus bets
  • Use any bonuses you get within one week before they expire from your account

Best Betting In-Promos Tuesday via DraftKings

Even though tonight features a smaller slate than normal, with only two NBA games and still a couple days away before TNF, DraftKings is still offering fun promotions for the games tonight.

You can lock in boosts for the NBA and college basketball tonight, detailed below:

  • NBA Cup Profit Boost: Enjoy a boost to your favorite NBA wager tonight for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals. We like Davion Mitchell assists for the Heat, currently offered at +142 odds.
  • CBB Parlay Profit Boost: Place a college basketball parlay, and DraftKings will boost the payout of that parlay.
  • 30% Clash on the Court CBB Profit Boost: Place a wager on either the Clemson/BYU or Florida/Connecticut games, or an SGP/SGPx would also be valid, and receive a 30% profit boost to that play.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.

