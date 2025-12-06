Live Radio
DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Huge UFC 323 Card

Dive into a fantastic UFC 323 card that features the main event between Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan with our latest DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who sign up are either to claim $200 in bonus bets in most states to use for any fight you are excited about on the card tonight.



Create a new account on DraftKings and give yourself the opportunity of claiming this bonus bet offer. To claim the $200 bonus, you need to place your first wager on the app for $5 and have that initial bet settle as a win. One note with this initial wager is that it must be -500 or longer, but all it takes is winning your first bet on the app for a $200 bonus.
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win
Betting Promotions UFC 323 30% Boost, NCAAF Profit Boost, Choose your NFL Anytime TD Profit Boost, Early Exit, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+
Bonus Last Verified On December 6, 2025
So, this means your first wager on the app should be something you are confident in. The Bantameweight Title Fight, which is the main event Saturday night, has Dvalishvili as the heavy favorite, -410 odds on the moneyline. He could be a good option for your first wager on DraftKings, as you will redeem a $200 bonus if he comes through.

How To Register With DraftKings Promo Code

Follow these steps to claim the offer you qualify for from DraftKings Sportsbook:

  • Click here to go to the sign-up page
  • Enter basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.)
  • Make a deposit with payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)
  • Place your $5 bet on any game, and win that initial wager to claim $200 in bonus bets
  • Use any bonuses you get within one week before they expire from your account

Best UFC 323 Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings has plenty of ways to get in on the action if you are excited about the UFC 323 card Saturday night. You can receive a profit boost tonight, which can be used on any winning method bet for UFC 323 tonight. This market can be boosted by 30%, thanks to this DraftKings promo.

On top of that, you can also check out the parlays they offer for the card tonight, with some highlighted below:

  • The Machine: Merab Dvalishvili to Win, Submission Method of Victory & Over 1.5 Total Rounds (+950)
  • No Mercy: Petr Yan to Win, KO/TKO/DQ Method of Victory & Over 1.5 Total Rounds (+1200)
  • The Fearless: Joshua Van to Win, KO/TKO/DQ Method of Victory & Under 1.5 Total Rounds (+1300)

