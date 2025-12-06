DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Huge UFC 323 Card

DraftKings Promo Code for TNF Bonus Tonight
December 6, 2025
WTOP
How To Register With DraftKings Promo Code
Follow these steps to claim the offer you qualify for from DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Click here to go to the sign-up page
- Enter basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.)
- Make a deposit with payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)
- Place your $5 bet on any game, and win that initial wager to claim $200 in bonus bets
- Use any bonuses you get within one week before they expire from your account
Best UFC 323 Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings has plenty of ways to get in on the action if you are excited about the UFC 323 card Saturday night. You can receive a profit boost tonight, which can be used on any winning method bet for UFC 323 tonight. This market can be boosted by 30%, thanks to this DraftKings promo.
On top of that, you can also check out the parlays they offer for the card tonight, with some highlighted below:
- The Machine: Merab Dvalishvili to Win, Submission Method of Victory & Over 1.5 Total Rounds (+950)
- No Mercy: Petr Yan to Win, KO/TKO/DQ Method of Victory & Over 1.5 Total Rounds (+1200)
- The Fearless: Joshua Van to Win, KO/TKO/DQ Method of Victory & Under 1.5 Total Rounds (+1300)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.