DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Use $5 Bet to Claim $300 Instant Bonus

Sign up with the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and claim this $300 no-brainer bonus. Missouri sports bettors have an opportunity to grab a guaranteed winner. Start signing up by clicking here .







New players can activate this offer and place a $5 bet on the NFL, NBA, college basketball, NHL or any other sport. This will be enough to unlock the $300 instant bonus.

Missouri Sports betting got the green light on Monday. New players in the state who have yet to sign up will have access to this $300 bonus and much more. Check out the other promos available in the app.



DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: How to Sign Up

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Secure Guaranteed $300 Bonus (Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win in Other States) Betting Features The Shaq Pack Profit Boost, Soccer SGP Profit Boost, 30% NHL Profit Boost, 30% DET-DAL SGP Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, Early Exit, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On December 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we dive into the different promos and matchups available in Missouri, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up:

Click here to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on the NFL, NBA, college basketball or any other sport to win $300 in bonuses.



DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Offers $300 Instant Bonus

There is nothing complicated about this offer on DraftKings Missouri. All it takes is a $5 bet on any game to lock in this $300 bonus. From there, new users will have 12 $25 bonus bets to use throughout the week.

This is a great way to hit the ground running and get a feel for the app. New and experienced bettors alike will be able to navigate the easy-to-use app. Start winning straight cash with each bonus bet.

Wednesday Night NBA Matchups

New players can win this $300 bonus instantly and start flipping these bonus bets on Wednesday night’s NBA games. With nine different matchups to choose from, there are plenty of options on the table. Take a look at the current odds on DraftKings Sportsbook in Missouri (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Indiana Pacers (+8.5) vs. Denver Nuggets

Orlando Magic (-7.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs

Cleveland Cavaliers (-11.5) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

New York Knicks (-9.5) vs. Charlotte Hornets

Atlanta Hawks (-3.5) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Chicago Bulls (-7.5) vs. Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks (+4.5) vs. Detroit Pistons

Houston Rockets (-15.5) vs. Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks (+5.5) vs. Miami Heat

