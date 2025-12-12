Live Radio
DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Welcome Bonus for NBA, CBB, NFL Games

Everybody located in the Show-Me state can redeem this DraftKings Missouri promo code to redeem bonus bets for the NBA tonight or get a head start on the NFL Week 15 slate Sunday. All new users who sign up with this offer are able to claim a $300 automatic bonus.



All you need to do is sign up and place a $5 wager on any NBA or CBB game tonight, which will automatically activate a $300 bonus. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you are able to redeem these bonus bets guaranteed.

Gear up for a fun weekend of sports, starting with NBA and college basketball games tonight and ending with a bunch of fun NFL games on Sunday, including Lions-Rams, Broncos-Packers and more.

Sign up with the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer to claim a $300 bonus to get your account started off on the right foot with sports betting officially live in Missouri as of December 1st.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code for NBA Cup Bonus

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus
Betting Features Daily Drop All Sport Profit Boost, NBA, NFL Promotions, Early Exit, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri
Bonus Last Verified On December 12, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
As mentioned earlier, DraftKings and other betting apps launched in Missouri on December 1st. However, DraftKings has upped the offer for Missouri users compared to what is offered nationally.

The national offer is only a $200 bonus, and it also must come after winning the first wager on DraftKings. However, Missouri users are able to claim $300 in bonus bets, and it is guaranteed.

There is no better way to redeem sweat-free bonus bets than this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer.

NFL Touchdown Scorer Options for Sunday

Let’s face it, one of the most fun markets to wager on is the anytime touchdown market. After all, points are scored via touchdowns, and it is always electric to call your shot on a player to hit paydirt.

DraftKings makes it even more fun to explore this market by offering promotions surrounded around the anytime touchdown market, and this Sunday is no specific.

Here are some of the more longshot options for the Sunday games that have some value:

  • Brian Thomas Jr (+170)
  • DeVonta Smith (+200)
  • Isaiah Likely (+230)
  • Kayshon Boutte (+270)
  • Ben Sinnott (+370)

Signing Up With This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Offer

Collect a large sports betting bonus in Missouri by taking these steps to create an account:

  1. Use the links on this page to head to the sportsbook and claim the current DraftKings Missouri promo code offer.
  2. Fill in your email, date of birth and residential address.
  3. Deposit $5+ with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or Venmo.
  4. Place a $5 bet to release a $300 bonus.

Use these bonus bets on your favorite wagers across the NBA, CBB today and NFL this weekend.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.

