Live Radio
Home » Sports » DraftKings Missouri Promo Code:…

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA, NCAAF Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Sports betting officially launched in Missouri on December 1st, and all users located in the Show-Me state have the ability to claim this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer. With a loaded NBA slate tonight along with three NCAAF games, use this opportunity to claim a $300 welcome bonus on DraftKings.



Place a $5 wager on the NBA tonight, or any other sport, which will be enough to unlock $300 in total bonuses guaranteed. The outcome of this initial, $5 wager does not matter.

The bill passed back in November 2024 for legal sports betting in Missouri, and after going through all the legal hoops it has officially passed. Take advantage of this opportunity to lock in this great welcome offer, and then check out the additional promotions in-app on DraftKings.

Activate this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and use a $5 bet on any game to win $300 in bonuses.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code for $300 NFL Bonus

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5 on December 1st, Secure Guaranteed $300 Bonus
Betting Features NBA Mystery Friday Offer, CFB Parlay Boost, Gonzaga-Kentucky 25% Profit Boost, Early Exit, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri
Bonus Last Verified On December 5, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

All you need to do is place a $5 wager after signing up, and the bonus is yours to use tonight and the rest of the weekend. The outcome does not matter, so you are able to redeem these bonus bets guaranteed, which will be received as 12 $25 bonus bets.

The Friday slate features a ton of games, including three CFB games, 12 NBA games and a fun CBB slate highlighted by Gonzaga vs. Kentucky. Once you are signed up, you can claim the in-app promos offered for the games, highlighted below.

Best NBA, CFB, CBB In-App Promos on DraftKings

Even though the majority of the football slate will take place Saturday and Sunday, there are still a ton of fun games to check out tonight. Luckily, DraftKings has made it even more fun to play the slate tonight by offering a wide range of promotions across the board.

Below, we will detail the best offers:

  • NBA Mystery Friday Offer: The actual offer you receive depends on the user, but if you opt-in to this promotion you will receive one of a NBA bonus bet, 100% NBA profit boost, 25% NBA profit boost or 30% NBA SGP Profit boost.
  • CFB Parlay Profit Boost: The amount of what your boost will be is also user dependent, with some users receiving up to 50%. Just opt-in, and you will see exactly how much your CFB parlay profit boost is for.
  • Gonzaga vs. Kentucky 25% Profit Boost: Enjoy a fun CBB game tonight between Gonzaga and Kentucky, and boost your favorite wager by 25%.

How to Sign Up With the DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

First off, it’s important to note that this offer is available without a promo code. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

  • Use the links on this page to start, which will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.
  • Deposit at least $5 in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.
  • Place a $5 bet on the NBA tonight or any other sport to win $300 in bonuses instantly.
  • Players will have 12 $25 bonus bets to use in Missouri throughout the week.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

draftkings
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up