DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB, NFL Week 14

New players can activate this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer ahead of Tuesday night's NBA games. This is the first week of legal sports betting in Missouri, and players can lock in a $300 bonus.







Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other game. This will unlock a $300 bonus instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the bar for first-time players in Missouri. Sports betting got the green light on Monday, and this opening week offer is a perfect way to hit the ground running.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Delivers $300 NBA Bonus

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5 on December 1st, Secure Guaranteed $300 Bonus Betting Features NBA King of the Court, Soccer SGP Profit Boost, NBA SGP Profit Boost, 30% DET-DAL SGP Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, Early Exit, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On December 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is nothing complicated about this DraftKings Sportsbook offer in Missouri. Create an account during this first week of legal sports betting and place a $5 bet on any game.

That will be enough to lock in this $300 in bonuses. New users will receive 12 $25 bonus bets that are available for up to one week after the original wager settles. New players in Missouri will have a chance to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

Creating a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook is a breeze. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit at least $5 in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses instantly (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook in other states. Bet $5 to get $200 in bonuses with a win outside of Missouri.

Bet on the NBA in Missouri

Sports betting is going live in Missouri at the perfect time of the year. Between the NFL, NHL, college basketball, college football, soccer and other niche sports, there should be something for every sports fan.

However, Tuesday night is all about the NBA. There are six games on tap, including a doubleheader on NBC/Peacock. Take a quick look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds on these matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Philadelphia 76ers (-13.5) vs. Washington Wizards

Toronto Raptors (-5.5) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Boston Celtics (+1.5) vs. New York Knicks

New Orleans Pelicans (+10.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

San Antonio Spurs (-5.5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors (+11.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.