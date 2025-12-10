DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA Cup Quarterfinals

Any $10 wager will be good enough to receive this $300 in bonus bets welcome offer for all new users who sign up.

DraftKings and other betting apps launched in Missouri on December 1st, and DraftKings has upped the offer for all those located in the Show-Me state.

The national offer is only a $200 bonus, and it also must come after winning the first wager on DraftKings. So, this Missouri specific offer is much better, but unknown how long it will last, so make sure to sign up and claim this offer while it is still available.

Grab $300 Bonus with This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Offer

Collect a large sports betting bonus in Missouri by taking these steps to create an account:

Use the links on this page to head to the sportsbook and claim the current DraftKings Missouri promo code offer. Fill in your email, date of birth and residential address. Deposit $5+ with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or Venmo. Place a $5 bet to release a $300 bonus.

Use these bonus bets on your favorite wagers across the NBA, CBB today and NFL starting on Thursday.

Shaq Pack NBA Profit Boosts Tonight

Every single Wednesday, DraftKings has partnered with Shaquille O’Neale to provide two profit boost tokens to use on NBA wagers. Luckily, that has lined up with a fun slate of games tonight for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals between the Suns-Thunder and Spurs-Lakers.

Opt in to claim these two profit boost tokens, which are same game parlay profit boosts for each game tonight. So, you are able to place a 3+ leg SGP for both the Suns/Thunder and Spurs/Laker games tonight and boost the odds thanks to DraftKings.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.