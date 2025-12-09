Live Radio
DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA Cup Quarterfinals Tuesday

Activate the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code offer this weekend. Sign up to redeem a guaranteed $300 bonus to use on the NBA and CBB games tonight.



DraftKings and other betting apps launched in Missouri on December 1st, and DraftKings has upped the offer for all those located in the Show-Me state. All you need to do is sign up and place a $5 wager on any game tonight, which will automatically activate a $300 bonus. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter.

The national offer is only a $200 bonus that can be redeemed, and it also must come after winning the first wager on DraftKings. So, this Missouri specific offer is much better, but unknown how long it will last so do not miss out on this opportunity to claim the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer for a $300 bonus.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code for NBA Cup Bonus

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus
Betting Features NBA Cup Profit Boost, CBB Parlay Profit Boost, Clash on the Court CBB Profit Boost, Early Exit, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri
Bonus Last Verified On December 9, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
All it takes is to sign up with this welcome offer and place a $5 wager on the app to redeem the $300 bonus. That’s it! The bonus will be received guaranteed, so you do not need to worry about winning your first wager or anything like that.
One option, since the bonus is automatic, is to place a $5 wager on some sort of longshot opportunity, such as Davion Mitchell to record a double-double at +730 odds. Even if he does not come through with the DD, you will still receive $300 in bonus bets.

NBA, CBB Promos Tuesday on DraftKings

Dive into the two NBA Cup Quarterfinals tonight between the Heat-Magic and Knicks-Raptors, and a fun college basketball slate by playing these promotions offered on DraftKings:

  • NBA Cup Profit Boost: Place your favorite NBA wager tonight for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals, across main lines, alternate markets, player props and more.
  • CBB Parlay Profit Boost: Place a college basketball parlay for a CBB parlay profit boost.
  • 30% Clash on the Court CBB Profit Boost: This promo provides one profit boost to use on the Clemson-BYU or Florida-Connecticut games, or an SGP/SGPx for a 30% profit boost.

Grab $300 Bonus with This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Offer

Collect a large sports betting bonus in Missouri by taking these steps to create an account:

  1. Use the links on this page to head to the sportsbook and claim the current DraftKings Missouri promo code offer.
  2. Fill in your email, date of birth and residential address.
  3. Deposit $5+ with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or Venmo.
  4. Place a $5 bet to release a $300 bonus.

Use these bonus bets on your favorite wagers across the NBA, CBB today and NFL starting on Thursday.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.

