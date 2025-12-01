DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for First Night of MO Sports Betting

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer on the first day of sports betting in the state. This is an opportunity for players to secure an immediate $300 bonus and start betting in Missouri. Click here to activate this offer.







All it takes is a $5 bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football, soccer or any other sport. That will be enough to lock in $300 in total bonuses.

After a long wait, sports betting in Missouri is finally live. New users who redeem this offer will have the chance to get a feel for the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive Missouri offer.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and use a $5 bet on any game to win $300 in bonuses.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5 on December 1st, Secure Guaranteed $300 Bonus Betting Features NFL King of the End Zone Promo, 30% NYG-NE Profit Boost, NBA SGP Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, Early Exit, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On December 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players who sign up in Missouri will have access to this $300 bonus immediately after a $5 bet. Instant gratification is rare in sports betting, but that is exactly what players can secure on DraftKings Sportsbook.

From there, players will receive 12 $25 bonus bets to use throughout the week. Each bonus bet is an opportunity to start locking in cash. Missouri bettors can hit the ground running and start winning big.

How to Sign Up With DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

First off, it’s important to note that this offer is available without a promo code. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit at least $5 in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport to win $300 in bonuses instantly.

Players will have 12 $25 bonus bets to use in Missouri throughout the week.

No Shortage of Options for Missouri

Missouri sports betting is launching during one of the busiest times in the sports year. The NFL playoffs are fast approaching as we enter December and start approaching the new year. The NBA and NHL seasons are starting to heat up as well. Not to mention, there is plenty of action in college basketball and college football.

New players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet. It all starts on launch day with this guaranteed $300 bonus. Don’t miss out on the chance to start winning bonuses in Missouri.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.