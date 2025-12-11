Devils’ Timo Meier taking a leave of absence to attend to a family health matter

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils said Thursday that forward Timo Meier is taking a personal leave of…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils said Thursday that forward Timo Meier is taking a personal leave of absence from the team to attend to a family health matter.

No other details were provided. The Devils say the organization supports Meier and his family and appreciate their privacy at this time.

Meier is nearing the midway point of his third season with New Jersey after being traded there from San Jose at the deadline in late February 2023. He spent the first part of his NHL career with the Sharks.

The 29-year-old veteran from Switzerland has already been named to his country’s roster for the upcoming Olympics in Milan, along with Devils teammates Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.