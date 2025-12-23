Denver faces Dallas, seeks 12th straight road win

Denver Nuggets (21-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-19, 11th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Tuesday, 8…

Denver Nuggets (21-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-19, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -7.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hits the road against Dallas looking to extend its 11-game road winning streak.

The Mavericks are 5-13 in Western Conference games. Dallas gives up 116.9 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Nuggets are 15-6 in Western Conference play. Denver ranks second in the Western Conference with 16.6 fast break points per game led by Christian Braun averaging 3.8.

The Mavericks average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Nuggets give up (13.2). The Nuggets are shooting 51.3% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 45.8% the Mavericks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 131-121 in the last matchup on Dec. 2. Anthony Davis led the Mavericks with 32 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jokic is scoring 28.9 points per game and averaging 12.1 rebounds for the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 119.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 126.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Max Christie: day to day (illness), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

