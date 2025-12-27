Bulls play the Bucks on 5-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (12-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 8…

Milwaukee Bucks (12-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago comes into a matchup with Milwaukee as winners of five games in a row.

The Bulls are 3-5 in division play. Chicago gives up 122.3 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Bucks are 10-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is the worst team in the NBA with just 40.3 rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 6.4.

The Bulls average 119.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 116.5 the Bucks allow. The Bucks are shooting 48.5% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 47.6% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 126-110 in the last matchup on Nov. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matas Buzelis is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Zach Collins is averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Myles Turner is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bucks. AJ Green is averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 107.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Taurean Prince: out (neck), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (calf).

