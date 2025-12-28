Boston brings losing streak into matchup with Calgary

Boston Bruins (20-18-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (16-18-4, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Boston Bruins (20-18-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (16-18-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has a 16-18-4 record overall and a 10-5-2 record in home games. The Flames serve 13.7 penalty minutes per game to rank second in NHL play.

Boston has an 8-10-0 record in road games and a 20-18-1 record overall. The Bruins have a 17-7-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Andersson has seven goals and 18 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 25 goals and 15 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 16.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.