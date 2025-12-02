Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $210 Bonus for NBA, Early Cowboys-Lions Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesWe have a busy night in basketball ahead of us, and you can make daily fantasy picks with one of the best welcome offers by signing up with the Betr promo code WTOP. Claim up to $210 in bonuses with this offer and lock in your picks for all of tonight’s games. We have two components to go through with this welcome offer from Betr Picks. First, you will get $10 in bonuses right away after you sign up for a new account. Then, you will be able to get up to $200 in bonuses with the 50% deposit match part of this welcome offer. You will have tons of opportunities to make picks for tonight. The NBA has six games scheduled for tonight, with the Knicks-Celtics and Thunder-Warriors standing out above the rest. It is also a huge night in college basketball with several key non-conference games. Two of them are ACC/SEC challenge games. The defending champion in Florida visits Duke, while North Carolina will face Kentucky. We also have UConn visiting Kansas in another huge non-conference game. Start locking in your picks for tonight’s game when you sign up right now before the action starts.
Make Entries With Betr Promo Code WTOP
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|$10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200
|In-App Promos
|2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Special Picks etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|Dec. 2, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
-
- Cameron Boozer over 22.5 points
-
- Boogie Fland over 11.5 points
-
- Solomon Ball over 13.5 points
-
- Flory Bidunga under 14.5 points
-
- Caleb Wilson over 20.5 points
-
- Otega Oweh under 15.5 points
Special NBA Picks With Betr PicksMake sure to look at the special picks available each day. Some of the special picks available for tonight’s NBA slate are listed below:
-
- Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points
-
- Shai Gilgeous Alexander over 0.5 points + assists
-
- Jimmy Butler over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists
-
- Tyrese Maxey over 45.5 points + assists
-
- Jaylen Brown over 40.5 points + rebounds
-
- Anthony Edwards over 0.5 threes made
-
- Jalen Brunson over 14.5 points
Claim Latest Betr Promo Code WTOP OfferClaim this offer by clicking here and going through the steps listed below:
-
- Enter the promo code WTOP
-
- Provide information to the required areas (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.)
-
- Get up to $200 in bonuses from the 50% deposit match offer (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)
-
- Start making your selections for tonight’s NBA and college basketball games
-
- Decide between a dynamic and perfect play and start using your bonuses from this offer