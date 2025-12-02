Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $210 Bonus for NBA, Early Cowboys-Lions Picks

Live Radio
We have a busy night in basketball ahead of us, and you can make daily fantasy picks with one of the best welcome offers by signing up with the Betr promo code WTOP. Claim up to $210 in bonuses with this offer and lock in your picks for all of tonight’s games.
We have two components to go through with this welcome offer from Betr Picks. First, you will get $10 in bonuses right away after you sign up for a new account. Then, you will be able to get up to $200 in bonuses with the 50% deposit match part of this welcome offer. You will have tons of opportunities to make picks for tonight. The NBA has six games scheduled for tonight, with the Knicks-Celtics and Thunder-Warriors standing out above the rest. It is also a huge night in college basketball with several key non-conference games. Two of them are ACC/SEC challenge games. The defending champion in Florida visits Duke, while North Carolina will face Kentucky. We also have UConn visiting Kansas in another huge non-conference game. Start locking in your picks for tonight’s game when you sign up right now before the action starts.

Betr Promo Code  WTOP
New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200
In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Special Picks etc.
Bonus Last Verified On Dec. 2, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
Let’s go through how you can make your first entry with Betr Picks with tonight’s college basketball games. Perhaps you want to make some picks for all three of the Florida-Duke, North Carolina-Kentucky and UConn-Kansas matchups. Just make two picks for players on at least two different teams to make your first play. Here’s an example:
    • Cameron Boozer over 22.5 points
    • Boogie Fland over 11.5 points
    • Solomon Ball over 13.5 points
    • Flory Bidunga under 14.5 points
    • Caleb Wilson over 20.5 points
    • Otega Oweh under 15.5 points
After you have made your selections, choose between a dynamic and perfect play and decide how much you want to risk. A perfect play gives you the highest potential payout but requires that every pick is correct. A dynamic play gives different levels of payouts depending on how many of your picks hit.

Special NBA Picks With Betr Picks

Make sure to look at the special picks available each day. Some of the special picks available for tonight’s NBA slate are listed below:
    • Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points
    • Shai Gilgeous Alexander over 0.5 points + assists
    • Jimmy Butler over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists
    • Tyrese Maxey over 45.5 points + assists
    • Jaylen Brown over 40.5 points + rebounds
    • Anthony Edwards over 0.5 threes made
    • Jalen Brunson over 14.5 points

Claim Latest Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claim this offer by clicking here and going through the steps listed below:
    • Enter the promo code WTOP
    • Provide information to the required areas (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.)
    • Get up to $200 in bonuses from the 50% deposit match offer (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)
    • Start making your selections for tonight’s NBA and college basketball games
    • Decide between a dynamic and perfect play and start using your bonuses from this offer

