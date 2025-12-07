Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for NFL Primetime, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Betr promo code WTOP to unlock a two-part welcome offer for NFL picks. Register here to get started on this daily fantasy app.









An instant $10 bonus will be added to your account after signing up with the Betr promo code. The next bonus is from a 50% deposit match, which can be up to $200.

Begin by making picks on the early NFL matchups on Sunday. We have the Seahawks vs. Falcons, Bengals vs. Bills, Titans vs. Browns, Commanders vs. Vikings, Dolphins vs. Jets, Saints vs. Buccaneers, Colts vs. Jaguars and Steelers vs. Ravens in the 1 pm ET slate.

Sign up here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Gain up to a $210 bonus for NFL daily fantasy.

NFL Markets for the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Discounts, Nukes, Boosts, Anchor Picks, Ballers Club, Exclusive Giveaways, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Combine several different picks to create an entry. The number of legs will determine the potential winnings. These are just some of the markets for the early games:

Tyler Warren: 0.5 anytime TD (Nuke)

Justin Jefferson: 0.5 anytime TD (Nuke)

Ja’Marr Chase: 75.5 receiving yards (Discount)

De’Von Achane: 81.5 rushing yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 92.5 receiving yards

Jonathan Taylor: 92.5 rushing yards

Joe Burrow: 252.5 passing yards

Daniel Jones: 233.5 passing yards

You’ll notice promo picks for select markets. For example, Nukes will increase your payouts and Discounts lower the projection. Go to the promotions tab to find other offers, like the 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier. Spin the wheel to win up to 500X for just two picks.

Continue making picks and use your bonus for the late afternoon games. It’ll be the Broncos vs. Raiders, Bears vs. Packers and Rams vs. Cardinals.

Betr Promo Code: Guide to Redeem $210 Bonus

Start making NFL picks after signing up with this welcome offer. All new customers in eligible states can take these steps to score a bonus:

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, residential address, etc. Connect your PayPal or use a debit card to make a deposit.

The initial $10 bonus is awarded when creating an account. The following bonus depends on the amount of your first deposit. It’s a 50% match, meaning you can collect the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit.

Discounts for Sunday Night Football

We have an important game on Sunday night in Kansas City. The Chiefs need a win to have a decent chance of making the playoffs. There are several Discounts on Betr for the matchup. Take Patrick Mahomes to have over 0.5 passing yards and Rashee Rive to go over 58.5 receiving yards.

Use any remaining bonus on Monday night. Week 14 comes to an end with the Eagles vs. Chargers. If you make enough entries, you’ll qualify for the Ballers Club and get VIP perks.

Sign up through the links on this page to use the Betr promo code WTOP and grab a $210 NFL fantasy bonus.