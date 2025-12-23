Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for NBA, NCAAF Games Tuesday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Hit the ground running with Betr promo code WTOP to secure bonuses to use on a massive slate of games Tuesday, ranging from a 14 game NBA slate, NCAAF bowl games, college basketball, NHL and more. All new users who sign up with this promo code are able to claim $210 in bonuses to use on the games today.







Create a new account to secure a $10 sign-up bonus, no questions asked. Additionally, players can claim up to $200 in deposit bonuses with this 50% match, with the max set at the $200 number. So, this means you can deposit a total of $400, and Betr will match 50% of that to get you to the $200 number.

Use these bonuses on NBA games such as Knicks-Timberwolves, Thunder-Spurs and Lakers-Suns, or check out the three college football bowl games between Toledo vs. Louisiana, Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss and UNLV vs. Ohio.

Meaning, there is a ton to get into tonight, and you can start with a $210 bonus thanks to the Betr promo code WTOP.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $210 NBA Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Discounts, Nukes, Anchor Picks, Ballers Club, Exclusive Giveaways, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Use this promo code offer to receive bonuses before even placing your first entry on Betr. This is one of the best ways to hit the ground running for all new DFS players, as you can claim a total of $210 via two different offers:

Create a new account to receive a $10 bonus, without needing to do anything else.

Receive the remaining $200 bonus via a 50% deposit match, max $200.

NBA Discounts & Additional Player Props on Betr

With 14 NBA games on the schedule tonight, Betr does not disappoint with the discounts they are offering for the game. Discounts are player prop lines at a lower price.

Right off the bat, you can get a discount on two stud guards in the NBA in Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell that are highlighted on the home page of the app:

Tyrese Maxey over 19.5 points (discounted from 28.5)

Donovan Mitchell over 24.5 points (discounted from 29.5)

From there, if there is an individual player that you are excited to back, you can click into his profile to see if there are any promotions for them. For example, LeBron James has a discounted point prop as well, discounted down to 19.5 from 23.5 against the Suns.

How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP