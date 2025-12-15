BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Monday Night Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bet up to $1,500 in cash on Dolphins vs. Steelers Monday Night Football tonight and get it back in bonus bets if you fail thanks to the exclusive BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. This offer is available to most new users, like yourself, who place their first ever BetMGM wager on this key AFC game this evening here .







For bettors in MI, NJ, PA and WV, that welcome offer will convert to a “bet $10, win $150 bonus” deal instead. A player’s first bet of at least $10 will qualify them for the offer and, if that wager ends up winning, they will earn an additional $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 for Steelers vs. Dolphins MNF

Your entire first wager can be on BetMGM this evening when you sign up with the exclusive BetMGM bonus code Monday. The sportsbook will then send you back your bet, up to $1,500, in bonus bets if you happen to lose.

So, what you could choose to do is bet something like $100 on Pittsburgh (-160) to beat the Dolphins outright. The Steelers, who now find themselves in a dogfight with Baltimore for the division, need this game desperately to control their own destiny. A loss would give the Ravens momentum just a week after the Steelers beat them head to head.

Miami, meanwhile, was struggling mightily this season, but is now a win away from reaching .500. Pulling a small upset tonight would also keep their faint postseason hopes alive

If your bet on Pittsburgh to win was successful, BetMGM would just send you the cash payout like any normal bet. However, if Miami somehow pulled the upset on the road, BetMGM would send you back your $100 wager, this time in bonus bets.

Dolphins-Steelers Specials on BetMGM Sportsbook App

Score some of the most notable in-app promotions on the market when you sign into your new BetMGM sportsbook account Monday. Here are some of the featured offers for tonight’s matchup:

MIA-PIT SGP Boost: Enhance a same game parlay for tonight’s game by claiming this boost token

Second Chance Scorer: Pick a player to score the first touchdown of the game and get your stake back in cash if that player scores the second touchdown only

All Sports Boost: Tie in your MNF legs with the NBA, college basketball or the NHL and get a boost to that parlay Thursday

Instructions for Claiming Latest Offer with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

To redeem the BetMGM bonus code offer Thursday, sign up using all of the requested information from the sportsbook. This includes your name, age, home address and the location settings of your device turned to “on”.

The sportsbook will also need a first time cash deposit to be made before you can place any wager. This deposit should cover your starting bet and be made using your online bank account or a debit card.

If you happen to claim bonus bets from either promotional offer, use them over a span of seven (7) days. Bonuses are good for any BetMGM markets over that period of time, but will expire if not used within seven (7) days of receipt.