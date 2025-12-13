BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Introduces $1,500 Promotion for Army-Navy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players can activate BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and start with a $1,500 first bet this weekend. Place a cash wager on the NBA Cup, Army-Navy or any other game. Any losses on this first bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.







Set up a new account in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia and place a $10 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for players this weekend. Army-Navy is taking center stage in the afternoon before the NBA Cup games take over at night.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and place a $1,500 first bet on any game this week. Click here to sign up with bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NBA Cup Odds Boost, CBB Odds Boost, NHL Odds Boost, Any Sport Parlay Boost, NHL $10K Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players who take advantage of this offer can secure the flexible $1,500 first bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this initial cash wager will receive cash winnings. BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses with up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

New users in select states will have access to a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Create a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook in a matter of minutes. Take a look at this step-by-step registration process:

Click here to start signing up with bonus code TOP1500. Click here to register with bonus code TOP150 in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

to start signing up with bonus code TOP1500. Click here to register with bonus code TOP150 in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (instant bank transfer, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.)

Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or opt for a $1,500 first bet in other states.

Anyone who loses on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,500 in total bonuses.

Other Ways to Bet on the NBA Cup

This is an opportunity for players to sign up, grab a welcome bonus and start winning on the NBA Cup. With the field down to four teams — Knicks, Magic, Thunder and Spurs — let’s take a look at the current odds to win NBA Cup Tournament MVP. Seeing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the favorite should not come as a surprise:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -190

Jalen Brunson: +500

Victor Wembanyama: +1500

Desmond Bane: +1500

De’Aaron Fox: +2000

Karl-Anthony Towns: +2500

Paolo Banchero: +5000

