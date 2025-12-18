BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Rams vs. Seahawks TNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock this flexible $1,500 first bet. Place a cash wager on Rams-Seahawks or any other game. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.







Set up a new account with bonus code TOP150 in select states to qualify for a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia.

Thursday Night Football is the marquee event of the night, and players who activate these BetMGM promos can start reaping the rewards. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these exclusive offers.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet. Click here to sign up in select states and get a $150 bonus with a $10 winning bet (MI, NJ, PA and WV only).

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL Pro Football No Sweat Token, NFL First TD Second Chance, Any Sport Parlay Boost, CBB Odds Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Remember, there are two different offers on the table. Grab the $1,500 first bet in most states or lock in a $150 bonus in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia.

Week 16 of the NFL season kicks off with Rams-Seahawks. This weekend also features the Jake Paul fight, College Football Playoff and tons of NBA games. In other words, there should be something for everyone.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Use the links and bonus codes on this page that correspond with your location.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Place a $10 bet to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

Any losses on the first bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Preview, Odds

The Rams and Seahawks are playing for sole possession of first place in the NFC West. The top seed and a playoff bye are also in play for both teams. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on this matchup, including a pro football no sweat bet token and a second chance touchdown scorer promo.

There are pre-built same game parlays and other unique ways to bet on Thursday Night Football, but let’s take a closer look at the spread, moneyline and total points (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Los Angeles Rams: +1.5 (-105) // Over 42.5 (-110) // +105

+1.5 (-105) // Over 42.5 (-110) // +105 Seattle Seahawks: -1.5 (-115) // Under 42.5 (-110) // -125

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.