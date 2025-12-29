BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Rams-Falcons, CFB, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for Monday Night Football tonight between the Rams and Falcons. All new users are able to redeem one of two fantastic welcome offers on BetMGM, depending on your location. Claim either a $150 bonus with a winning wager in select states, or a $1,500 first bet offer in all others via this BetMGM welcome offer.







The majority of users will receive $1,500 first bet. Place your first wager on the app up to $1,500, and a loss will trigger a bonus refund of the amount of your initial wager. In select states (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only), can get a $150 bonus after winning your first wager on the app.

Use this opportunity to check out MNF tonight between the Rams and Falcons, or the 11 game NBA slate on BetMGM and claim bonus bets while doing so.

Sign up and redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Start with a $1,500 first bet or claim a $150 bonus.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NFL Saturday Bonus

BetMGM Promo Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NFL SGP Boost, NFL First TD Second Chance, $100K Football Frenzy, Any Sport Parlay Boost, CBB Odds Boost, CFB Odds Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create a new account to get started, and, from there, BetMGM will use your location services on your device to upload the correct offer into your account. Redeem either a $150 bonus with a winning wager in select states, or a $1,500 first bet offer to back up your first wager on the app.

Best NFL Promos for MNF Tonight

There are two different promotions on the table for NFL bettors using BetMGM for the game tonight:

SGP Profit Boost: Enjoy a boost to your favorite 3+ leg same-game parlay for MNF tonight.

Enjoy a boost to your favorite 3+ leg same-game parlay for MNF tonight. First TD Second Chance: One of the more fun NFL promos, where you can place a wager on the first touchdown tonight, and receive bonus bets back if your wagered on player ends up scoring the second touchdown of the game as opposed to the first one.

Along with these NFL promotions, you can also grab odds boosts for an college basketball and college football game tonight, along with a parlay boost across any sport.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

It doesn’t take long to create an account. Complete these steps to place your initial wager with this welcome offer:

Head to the sportsbook and use the BetMGM promo code TOP1500. Enter your name, email, birthdate and other account info. Use PayPal, online banking or a debit card to make a deposit. Wager up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund if it loses.

Follow the other links when using the code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Win a $10 bet on MNF tonight, or any other sport, to receive a $150 bonus.