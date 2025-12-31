BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NYE College Football, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services End 2025 with a massive wager after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here . Use code TOP150 here if you are in NJ, PA, MI or WV to win bonus bets instead. There are plenty of NBA and college football matchups to choose from on New Year’s Eve.

















Begin with a wager up to $1,500 after applying the BetMGM bonus code. If it loses, you’ll receive a bonus refund. New users in select states can win a $10 wager to score a $150 bonus.

We have No. 23 Iowa vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, Arizona State vs. Duke, No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 13 Texas and Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah during the day on Wednesday. The nightcap is the College Football Playoff matchup between No. 10 Miami and No. 2 Ohio State.

Follow the links above to use the best BetMGM bonus code in your state. Wager up to $1,500 or win a $150 bonus.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the College Football Playoff

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL Odds Boost Tokens, NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, BetMGM Rewards, NFL Second Chance TD, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through the different markets for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl to find your favorite market for a hefty wager. Place a larger bet than usual or try to win a bonus.

Ohio State is a 9.5-point favorite over Miami, with a total set at 40.5 points. Miami won their previous matchup against Texas A&M to advance to this point, while Ohio State had a bye. The Buckeyes will try to bounce back after a loss in the Big Ten title game. With that being said, they still have the best odds to win the championship.

The quarterfinals pick back up on New Year’s Day with No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana and No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia.

Guide to Sign Up with the BetMGM Bonus Code

New users can complete these easy steps to end 2025 with a welcome offer:

Follow the links on this page to use a BetMGM bonus code. Enter your birthdate, email address and other basic account info to confirm your identity. Use PayPal, a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit.

Place a wager up to $1,500 when using code TOP1500 in most states. A loss will trigger a bonus refund.

Win your opening $10 bet with code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV to score a $150 bonus.

Odds Boost Tokens for the NBA, NHL

There are new promotions every day for customers. We regularly find NBA odds boost tokens, so you’ll be able to increase your winnings.

It also has a Hat Trick Jackpot for NHL fans. Bet on any player who happens to score 3+ goals and win a share of $10,000 in bonus bets.

Follow the links above to use a BetMGM bonus code. Start with a $1,500 first bet or win a $150 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.