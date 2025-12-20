BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NFL Games Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on the NFL Week 16 slate with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. This is an opportunity for players to place a $1,500 first bet on the NFL or any other sport.







New users who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can use bonus code TOP150. From there, bet $10 on the NFL to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Although these promos apply to a wide range of sports, the NFL will be the top draw for most bettors on BetMGM Sportsbook. Create an account to bet on the NFL and reap the rewards.

Click here and apply BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet. New players in select states can click here and use bonus code TOP150 to claim a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus In-App Promos for the NFL Pro Football Boost Pack, NFL Second Chance TD, Hat Trick Jackpot, $100,000 Leaderboard Frenzy, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All new players will be eligible for a sign-up bonus on BetMGM Sportsbook. Create an account and lock in the offer that corresponds with your state:

AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA: $1,500 First Bet (Bonus Code NOLA1500)

$1,500 First Bet (Bonus Code NOLA1500) MI, NJ, PA, WV: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (Bonus Code NOLA150)

Players who miss on the $1,500 first bet will receive a full refund in bonus bets. For example, someone who misses on a $1,000 wager will receive five $200 bonus bets back.

The 15-1 odds boost is a simple offer. Create an account, place a $10 bet and get $150 in total bonuses with a win.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to secure these offers. Start the registration process on a computer or mobile device by following these simple steps:

Click here to register in most states (bonus code TOP1500). Click here to sign up in MI, NJ, PA and WV (bonus code TOP150).

to register in most states (bonus code TOP1500). Click here to sign up in MI, NJ, PA and WV (bonus code TOP150). Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Place a $1,500 first bet or start with a $10 wager on the NFL to win $150 in bonuses.

Sunday Night Football Preview, Odds

Sunday’s action will finish up with a grudge match between two AFC teams in the playoff hunt. The New England Patriots are looking to beat out the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and every game counts. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens are currently on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture.

Take a look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds on Sunday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

New England Patriots: +3 (-110) // Over 48.5 (-115) // +125

+3 (-110) // Over 48.5 (-115) // +125 Baltimore Ravens: -3 (-110) // Under 48.5 (-105) // -150

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.