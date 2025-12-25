BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NBA, NFL Christmas Day

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Christmas features an awesome day in the sports world between NBA and NFL games, and all new users can redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet offer (in most states) or $150 in bonus bets with a winning wager (in select states). There are three NFL games between the Cowboys-Commanders, Lions-Vikings and Broncos-Chiefs, along with five NBA games starting at noon and going until 10:30 p.m. ET.







Create a new account with bonus code TOP150 in select states to qualify for a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. All other users in a valid BetMGM state will receive the $1,500 first bet offer, allowing you to back up a large wager on the app in the form of bonus bets, should that initial wager settle as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, NFL Bonus on Christmas

There are two different offers on the table for all new users who create an account, it just depends on your location:

The majority of users will receive a $1,500 first bet offer, which will back up your first wager on the app, up to that amount, should it settle as a loss.

Lock in a $150 bonus in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. Place a $10 wager to receive a $150 bonus if that initial wager settles as a loss.

NFL, NBA Christmas Day Betting Preview

Between these two sports, there are eight total games to dive into, including the three NFL games below:

Commanders vs. Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Admittedly, the QB injuries and lack of playoff implications in all three of these games have impacted the importance of what this schedule looked like before the season started, but they will still be fun to watch and dive into on BetMGM.

Then, we have an additional five NBA games to check out:

Cavaliers vs. Knicks, 12 p.m. ET

Spurs vs. Thunder, 2:30 p.m. ET

Mavericks vs. Warriors, 5 p.m. ET

Rockets vs. Lakers, 8 p.m. ET

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET

10 of the best teams in the NBA are taking the hardwood, which also includes some of the best players in the NBA. We will see the two teams favored to meet in the NBA Finals (Knicks and Thunder), both facing off against potential playoff foes in the Cavs and Spurs.

BetMGM will have you covered for these games with promotions across all sports, along with comprehensive markets to cover any type of play you would like to wager on.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Use the links and bonus codes on this page that correspond with your location.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Place a $10 bet to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

Any losses on the first bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

