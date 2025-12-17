BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Bulls-Cavs, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

With an exciting slate of NBA action on tap, including matchups like the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies, now is the perfect time for new bettors to get in on the action with a BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here .

New users are greeted with welcome offers. In NJ, PA, MI and WV, bettors can turn a $10 winning into a $150 bonus. For customers in other states where BetMGM is live, the popular $1,500 first bet offer will be available.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Dec. 17 NBA

BetMGM will provide new customers with sign-up promotions for Wednesday’s NBA slate, which features compelling games like the Cavaliers vs. Bulls and Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies. Your location may be a factor in unlocking offers. Use the appropriate BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 from the summary below to get started with either a generous first bet safety net or a low-risk, high-reward bonus.

In the handful of states noted above, if you place a $10 wager on any market—like the Timberwolves moneyline (-357)—and it wins, you’ll receive a $150 bonus on top of your standard winnings. Alternatively, you can select a First Bet Offer, which provides a safety net on your initial wager up to $1,500. If your first bet, such as a wager on the Cavaliers -5.5, doesn’t cash, BetMGM will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets up to $1,500.

Users in other states where BetMGM is available can claim a First Bet Offer. This promotion is perfect for those looking to make a more significant first play with added security. For example, you could place a first bet on the underdog Bulls at +170. If Chicago fails to win, you will receive your wager amount back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, giving you a second chance to win.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code Tonight

A look at the full slate of NBA action for Wednesday, December 17, with odds provided by BetMGM.

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Chicago Bulls

Moneyline: Cavaliers -208, Bulls +170

Cavaliers -208, Bulls +170 Spread: Cavaliers -5.5 (-105), Bulls +5.5 (-115)

Cavaliers -5.5 (-105), Bulls +5.5 (-115) Total: Over/Under 242.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Moneyline: Grizzlies +275, Timberwolves -357

Grizzlies +275, Timberwolves -357 Spread: Grizzlies +8.5 (-110), Timberwolves -8.5 (-110)

Grizzlies +8.5 (-110), Timberwolves -8.5 (-110) Total: Over/Under 228.5 (-110)

The Timberwolves are rolling, having won four of their last five games. However, they aren’t without their own concerns, as star guard Anthony Edwards (foot) is questionable and Mike Conley (Achilles) is out. The Timberwolves will lean on Julius Randle, who is averaging 23.1 points and has two triple-doubles this season.

In Chicago, the Cavaliers are favored on the road against a Bulls team that has struggled recently, dropping four of their last five games. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell has been on a tear, averaging 30.7 points per game this season and 31.0 over his last five contests. The Cavs, however, are dealing with significant frontcourt injuries, as both Evan Mobley (calf) and Larry Nance Jr. (calf) are out.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting started with BetMGM is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to register your account and claim your preferred welcome bonus ahead of Wednesday’s NBA action.