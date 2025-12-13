Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 NBA Cup Bonus for Knicks-Magic, Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 allows new customers to redeem a guaranteed bonus for Saturday NBA Cup semifinals matchups. Register here to place your first bet on the Magic vs. Knicks matchup or Spurs vs. Thunder. Sign up here in Missouri to claim a limited-time bonus since the app recently launched in the state.

















A $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code will release a $150 bonus. The result of this small wager doesn’t matter, making it the most popular choice for new users. A $1,000 first-bet safety net is available for those who would rather make an aggressive wager on NBA Cup, college hoops or NHL games Saturday. A loss will cause a bonus refund.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Cup

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net (Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus in Missouri) In-App Promos NBA 50% SGP Profit Boost, Early Payout Specials, Daily Bet Boosts, Over/Under Free-to-Play Game, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are same-game parlay boosts for all NFL games. These are some of the options you’ll find for the NBA Cup games tonight:

Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous Alexander both to record 30+ points (+224)

Knicks to win and Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson 25+ points each (+400)

A separate 50% SGP boost can be used toward your own parlay. Combine several different props, spreads, moneylines, etc. to create a bet.

How to Sign Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Choose a welcome offer for either NBA Cup game by taking these steps to create an account:

Click here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill in your full name, email address, residential address and date of birth. Make a deposit of $10 or more with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card, PayPal or online banking. Place a $5 bet to redeem a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

Start with a $10 bet on MNF if you are in Missouri to secure a $365 bonus.

Other Saturday Specials

There are profit boosts on bet365 for basketball and hockey fans.

Be sure to check out instant NBA payouts (if your team gets up by 20+) and NHL payouts (if your team gets up by 3+ goals) as well as a separate 30% hockey same-game parlay boost.

On Sunday, NFL Week 15 resumes and all players will receive odds boosts across games like Bills vs. Patriots, Packers-Broncos, Lions-Rams and more.

We also enjoy the Over/Under free-to-play game. Create 3-10 leg parlays on player props for a chance to win bonus bets.

Register through the links above to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Score a $150 guaranteed bonus, $1,000 first-bet safety net or $365 bonus in Missouri.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.