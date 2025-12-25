Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus NFL, NBA Christmas Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can go all in on the NFL or NBA on Christmas with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Set up a new account and secure a sign-up bonus on any game.







Start with a $5 bet on the NBA, NFL or any other sport to secure a $150 bonus. Players in select states can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA).

There are three NFL matchups and five NBA games coming up on Christmas. Bet365 Sportsbook will have tons of ways to get in on the action, including bet boosts and early payout specials.

Redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and grab a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on Christmas. Click here to sign up.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Delivers $150 Welcome Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA) In-App Promos Festive 12 Daily Promo, SGP Profit Boost, NBA 30% SGP Profit Boost, Early Payout Specials, Prop Protect, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The $150 bonus is a great way to lock in a guaranteed winner on Christmas. Set up a new account on bet365 and place a $5 bet on any game. That is all it takes to lock in this no-brainer bonus.

New users in select states can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Any losses on that safety net bet will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses. On the flip side, players who pick a winner will receive straight cash winnings.

Christmas NBA, NFL Games

There is no shortage of options for sports fans on Christmas. New players can bet on the NBA and NFL throughout the day. Take a quick look at the current spreads for the NFL (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Commanders (+6.5) vs. Cowboys

Vikings (+6) vs. Lions

Chiefs (+13) vs. Broncos

Here is a closer look at the spreads in the NBA on Christmas:

Knicks (-5.5) vs. Cavaliers

Thunder (-9.5) vs. Spurs

Warriors (-6.5) vs. Mavericks

Lakers (+2.5) vs. Rockets

Nuggets (-4.5) vs. Timberwolves

How to Get Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Creating a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.

to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $150 in guaranteed bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet in select states (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA).

Any losses on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

