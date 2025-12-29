Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Rams-Falcons, NBA Games

Before the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons clash on Monday Night Football, new customers can get in on the action with an exceptional sign-up offer. By using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you can choose between two powerful promotions for this pivotal conference matchup or any other NFL, college football or NBA game on this week’s slate here.
This article will detail how you can opt for a “Bet $5, Get $150” deal, which guarantees $150 in bonus bets from a small initial wager, or a “$1,000 Safety Net Bet,” which refunds your first bet in bonus bets if it loses. The latter offer is available in select states.
bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose Your Welcome Offer
New customers looking to wager on the Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup can take advantage of an excellent welcome offer from bet365. By using the promo code
WTOP365 upon registration, you can unlock one of two powerful promotions. The first option is a “Bet $5, Get $150” deal. Simply place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, and you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. This provides a fantastic, low-risk way to get started.
Alternatively, new users can opt for a larger safety net on their initial wager. The second option is a “$1,000 Safety Net Bet.” With this choice, your first cash bet is protected up to $1,000. If that bet doesn’t win, bet365 will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you a second chance to make a winning pick. This offer is ideal for those looking to make a more significant first play with added security.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds & Analysis
The betting lines reflect the Los Angeles Lakers’ dominant season, establishing them as significant -5.5 point home favorites. Los Angeles has been a machine this season, posting an impressive 18-5 straight-up record. Their performance is particularly noteworthy, with strong results in recent games. The Lakers are showcasing sustained momentum.
However, the Atlanta Falcons have been a surprisingly tough out as an underdog. In games where they weren’t favored, the Kings have shown resilience. This creates a fascinating clash of trends, though a more specific one works against the Kings, as they have struggled in recent home games as an underdog.
The game total is set at a lofty 236.5 points. This number will test a recent trend for the Kings. The series history between these franchises adds another layer of intrigue to this prime-time matchup.
Claim the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
Getting started with bet365 is a quick and secure process. You can claim your choice of welcome bonus by following these simple steps, and no promo code is necessary to be entered when you sign up through our links.
- Register Your Account: Navigate to the bet365 site to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN—to create and verify your new account.
- Make an Initial Deposit: Once your account is set up, fund your wallet with a qualifying deposit. You must deposit at least $5 using one of the many secure and convenient banking methods available.
- Choose Your Bonus & Place Your Bet: After depositing, you can select your preferred new user promotion: either the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer or the “$1,000 Safety Net Bet.” Place your first qualifying wager on any market, including the Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons game, to activate the promotion.Time: 9:30 PM ESTVenue: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA