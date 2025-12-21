Live Radio
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 16 Games

Use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to choose between one of two fantastic welcome offers on bet365. This is a unique opportunity to select your welcome offer when you sign up for a sportsbook, which most operators do not offer. Create a new account, and then choose between either a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet for the NFL slate today.



Wager $5 on any NFL game today to redeem a $150 bonus. This is the most popular choice as the outcome of the small bet does matter, so the bonus is guaranteed. There is an option to use a $1,000 safety net instead. Place a large wager on the app, and receive bonus bets back should that settle as a loss.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Week 16

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
In-App Promos Festive 12 Daily Promo, NFL 30% SGP Profit Boost, Aston Villa-Man UTD Profit Boost, NBA 30% SGP Profit Boost, etc. 
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On December 21, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
Once you have selected your offer, you will be able to redeem bonus bets for a fun NFL slate of games today, including Buccaneers-Panthers, Steelers-Lions, Jaguars-Broncos, ending with the Patriots-Ravens on SNF.
So, make sure to sign up and redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to either a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.

There are two offers on the table for all new users who sign up with this promo code:

  • Place a $5 wager to receive $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed.
  • $1,000 safety net bet offer that backs up your first wager on the app, up to $1,000

Of the two offers, there is no “better” offer as each one might make sense for a different bettor depending on risk tolerance, but the first option for the $150 tends to be the more popular option due to the guaranteed nature of the bonus.

How to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code

New customers can take these easy steps on Saturday to choose a welcome offer:

  1. Click here to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.
  2. Fill in your full name, email address, birthdate, etc. to verify your identity.
  3. Deposit $10 or more with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card, PayPal or online banking.
  4. Place a $5 bet to score a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

The result of your initial wager doesn’t matter when choosing the guaranteed bonus. On the other hand, a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund. You’ll be able to place a bet of the same amount on a different game this weekend.

NFL Bet Boosts, Profit Boosts & More on Bet365 Today

Betting with bet365 gives you the opportunity to take advantage of a ton of different promotions for the games. These promos span across all sports, with Sundays during NFL season taking the majority of the attention since, well, football is king after all.

For example, for the games today you are able to receive two separate 30% NFL SGP profit boosts, one for the early slate of games, and one for the afternoon slate. Then, there is an additional promotion for Sunday Night Football between the Ravens and Patriots.

On top of that, head to the bet boosts tab to scroll through the dozens of boosted plays offered by the sportsbook.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns.  New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

