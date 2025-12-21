Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 16 Games

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Week 16
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
|In-App Promos
|Festive 12 Daily Promo, NFL 30% SGP Profit Boost, Aston Villa-Man UTD Profit Boost, NBA 30% SGP Profit Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 21, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
There are two offers on the table for all new users who sign up with this promo code:
- Place a $5 wager to receive $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed.
- $1,000 safety net bet offer that backs up your first wager on the app, up to $1,000
Of the two offers, there is no “better” offer as each one might make sense for a different bettor depending on risk tolerance, but the first option for the $150 tends to be the more popular option due to the guaranteed nature of the bonus.
How to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code
New customers can take these easy steps on Saturday to choose a welcome offer:
- Click here to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.
- Fill in your full name, email address, birthdate, etc. to verify your identity.
- Deposit $10 or more with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card, PayPal or online banking.
- Place a $5 bet to score a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.
The result of your initial wager doesn’t matter when choosing the guaranteed bonus. On the other hand, a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund. You’ll be able to place a bet of the same amount on a different game this weekend.
NFL Bet Boosts, Profit Boosts & More on Bet365 Today
Betting with bet365 gives you the opportunity to take advantage of a ton of different promotions for the games. These promos span across all sports, with Sundays during NFL season taking the majority of the attention since, well, football is king after all.
For example, for the games today you are able to receive two separate 30% NFL SGP profit boosts, one for the early slate of games, and one for the afternoon slate. Then, there is an additional promotion for Sunday Night Football between the Ravens and Patriots.
On top of that, head to the bet boosts tab to scroll through the dozens of boosted plays offered by the sportsbook.
Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.