Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 16 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to choose between one of two fantastic welcome offers on bet365. This is a unique opportunity to select your welcome offer when you sign up for a sportsbook, which most operators do not offer. Create a new account, and then choose between either a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet for the NFL slate today.







Wager $5 on any NFL game today to redeem a $150 bonus. This is the most popular choice as the outcome of the small bet does matter, so the bonus is guaranteed. There is an option to use a $1,000 safety net instead. Place a large wager on the app, and receive bonus bets back should that settle as a loss.