Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Indiana vs. Ohio State, NFL Week 14

Sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 in time for the Indiana-Ohio State game tonight, and for the full NFL Sunday slate tomorrow. Everybody who signs up with this bonus code offer is able to make their choice between two different offers on bet365: either a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet. Users choice!



A $5 bet will automatically result in a $150 bonus after signing up, as the result of that wager does not matter so the bonus will be received guaranteed. The other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, which backs up the first wager on the app up to that amount.
The Indiana vs. Ohio State game is schedule for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff, with the Sunday slate starting at 1 p.m. ET, as usual. We have a loaded Saturday night and Sunday ahead of us, so do not miss out on this opportunity to choose your own adventure by claiming the bet365 bonus code WTOP for either a $150 betting bonus or $1,00 first bet safety net.

There is no “best” offer when it comes to the choice you have with these two distinct welcome offers on bet365. It depends on your own sports betting goals and risk tolerance.

The risk $5 to receive a $150 guaranteed bonus ends up being the most popular option, as the outcome of that initial wager does not matter. All you need to do is create a new account and place a $5 wager, and you will receive the bonus no matter what.

The safety net bet is for those looking to place a hefty wager on bet365, and receive bonus bets back should that settle as a loss.

NFL, Indiana vs. Ohio State Bet Boosts on Bet365

Signing up with bet365 gives you the choice of claiming one of two great offers, but there is much more offered on the app for all users in the way of additional, in-app promotions. One of these types of promos are the bet boosts, which are available for every NFL game, and pretty much every college football game as well.

Here are some of the best options to check out for the games:

  • Indiana Moneyline, Indiana 1st Q Moneyline & 1st Q Total Over 6.5 (+750)
  • Jonathan Taylor, Travis Etienne, Tyler Warren & Brian Thomas Jr Anytime TD Each (+2200)
  • James Cook, Chase Brown, Josh Allen & Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (+800)

Sign Up With the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

New customers can complete these steps on Wednesday to claim bonus bets for NBA, NHL and NFL games this week.

  1. Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.
  2. Provide your date of birth, email address, full name and residential address.
  3. Use PayPal, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit of $10 or more.
  4. Place a $5 bet to redeem a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

The result of your $5 bet doesn’t matter, but a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

