Aguirre ramps up Mexico’s World Cup mind games with 1986 heroes and Julio César Chávez

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexico prepares to co-host the World Cup, coach Javier Aguirre isn’t just focusing on tactical…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexico prepares to co-host the World Cup, coach Javier Aguirre isn’t just focusing on tactical drills and physical fitness. He’s waging a psychological campaign off the pitch, pulling out all the stops to inspire a historic run on home soil.

To spark that fire, El Tri’s base camp at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento has recently welcomed some heavy-hitting inspiration: veterans from Mexico’s 1986 World Cup squad and boxing great Julio César Chávez.

“The idols change, the uniforms evolve, but the pride of representing Mexico remains intact,” Mikel Arriola, commissioner of the Mexican Football Federation, said. “What the legends of ’86 experienced was historic, but what is coming in 2026 has the potential to match it.”

Mexico’s best World Cup results have come as the host nation in 1970 and 1986, when they reached the quarterfinals. Chávez, considered one of the greatest Mexican fighters of all time, is an inspirational figure who won six world titles across three weight divisions.

“I hear people talking about reaching the fifth match, but I believe you are going to get much, much farther,” Chávez told the squad. “It does not matter if your opponent is faster or stronger than you — dare to dream big.”

Mexico didn’t advance beyond the round of 16 in seven consecutive World Cups from 1994 to 2022, making the so-called “fifth match” (the quarterfinals) an obsession for local media and fans.

It’s a little more tricky in the 2026 edition, which is being co-hosted by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. With the expansion to 48 teams and the addition of a round of 32 after the group stage, the quarterfinals will be the sixth match for teams that advance so far in this tournament.

Home advantage

Aguirre, a starting midfielder on the 1986 national team, has been emphasizing the rare advantage of playing a World Cup at home, and the career-defining impact of a historic performance.

“We went to the anthropology museum, and it is marvelous. For the players, it was an incredible experience — they have to know where we come from,” Aguirre said. “It was exciting for me, but I could also see it in the players’ faces. Going there was a massive success.”

Mental strength

Additionally, the Mexican federation re-hired Spanish mental performance coach Imanol Ibarrondo, who previously worked with El Tri during the 2018 World Cup and assisted Ecuador at Qatar 2022.

“Imanol has done great work for us. We’ve had personal and group sessions, and we got to know each other better,” 22-year-old defender Mateo Chavez noted before Wednesday’s practice. “I think all of this has helped us grow.”

The Mexicans will open their World Cup campaign Thursday against South Africa at the Mexico City stadium.

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