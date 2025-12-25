Bane, Magic host the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (10-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (17-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Friday,…

Charlotte Hornets (10-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (17-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference action Friday.

The Magic are 5-2 in division games. Orlando is third in the Eastern Conference with 33.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 7.5.

The Hornets are 3-4 against the rest of the division. Charlotte ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 44.4 rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 7.9.

The Magic average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer makes per game than the Hornets give up (13.3). The Hornets’ 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 123-107 in the last matchup on Oct. 30. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 21 points, and Collin Sexton led the Hornets with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 19.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Magic. Anthony Black is averaging 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Miles Bridges is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Kon Knueppel is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (leg), Goga Bitadze: day to day (knee), Tristan da Silva: day to day (shoulder), Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: day to day (hip).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: day to day (groin), Grant Williams: out (acl), Ryan Kalkbrenner: day to day (elbow).

