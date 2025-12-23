Live Radio
Home » Sports » Arsenal beats Crystal Palace…

Arsenal beats Crystal Palace in penalty shootout to reach League Cup semifinals

The Associated Press

December 23, 2025, 6:16 PM

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal will face Chelsea in the English League Cup semifinals after beating Crystal Palace 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time Tuesday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga stopped Maxence Lacroix’s spot kick to seal the shootout victory at Emirates Stadium.

Lacroix’s own goal in the 80th minute had given Arsenal the lead before Marc Guehi equalized for Palace deep into stoppage time.

Manchester City will play defending champion Newcastle in the other semifinal.

Arsenal took the lead when Palace failed to clear Bukayo Saka’s corner. Lacroix knocked the ball over his line and shook his head in disbelief.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Jefferson Lerma headed down and Adam Wharton’s free kick for Guehi to sweep it into the goal.

The penalty takers were perfect up until Lacroix’s effort. Arrizabalaga dove right and stopped it.

“We generated a lot (of chances). We should have scored many more goals than the one that we scored,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports. “Overall, another victory, I’m really happy.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up