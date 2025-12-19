All Times EST Friday, Dec. 19 College Football Playoff First Round – Game 1 at Norman, Okla.: No. 8 Oklahoma…

All Times EST

Friday, Dec. 19

College Football Playoff First Round – Game 1 at Norman, Okla.: No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2) vs. No. 11 Alabama (10-3), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20

College Football Playoff First Round – Game 4 at Eugene, Ore.: No. 5 Oregon (11-1) vs. No. 19 James Madison (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff First Round – Game 3 at Oxford, Miss.: No. 6 Mississippi (11-1) vs. No. 17 Tulane (11-2), 3:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff First Round – Game 2 at College Station, Texas: No. 7 Texas A&M (11-1) vs. No. 10 Miami (10-2), Noon

