Altitude mask on dead Norwegian biathlon competitor wasn’t part of federation’s training program

The performance-enhancing altitude mask that Olympic hopeful Sivert Guttorm Bakken was wearing when he was found dead this week “is not part of the Norwegian Biathlon Association’s organized training programs,” the federation said Friday.

Bakken, 27, was found dead in his hotel room in the Alpine town of Lavaze in the Trentino region of Italy on Tuesday.

He was located at high altitude, with the Lavaze Pass measuring 1,808 meters (nearly 6,000 feet) in elevation.

The fact Bakken was wearing a device aimed at simulating high-altitude conditions, which can potentially improve endurance, has raised concerns — especially since Bakken was diagnosed with myocarditis, a heart condition, in 2022 and sat out two seasons.

“The use of such equipment is not part of the Norwegian Biathlon Association’s organized training programs. However, we are aware that a few individual athletes have acquired such equipment. Any use must be in line with the guidelines of the Olympic Council. Such use is not in conflict with the Norwegian sports regulations,” the federation said in a statement, adding that it banned the use of such masks immediately after Bakken’s death “until further notice.”

Bakken was the reigning European champion in the 10-kilometer sprint and two relays and was preparing to compete in the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. He had one individual World Cup victory and three in relays.

He competed as recently as last Sunday in Annecy, France, finishing 20th in a 15-kilometer mass start event. A day earlier, he finished 18th in a 12.5-kilometer pursuit.

“There are currently many rumors and unconfirmed information related to Bakken’s death. Only when we have received a report from the police and forensic authorities in Italy will we be able to comment on what probably happened and the probable cause of death. This will probably not happen until next week,” said Bernt Heiberg, a lawyer employed by the federation.

“We emphasize that although it has been reported that the deceased was wearing an altitude mask when he was found, there is currently no confirmed information about what role this may have played in the death,” Heiberg added, “We would again urge caution in discussing details related to the death that have not been confirmed by the Italian police at this time.”

An autopsy on Bakken was due to be performed in Italy before his body can be brought home for a funeral.

Norway is the dominant force in biathlon. Its athletes won six golds and 14 medals in the sport at the last Winter Olympics in Beijing nearly four years ago — twice as many second-ranked France in both categories.

