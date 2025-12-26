$150 Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA, NFL Week 17

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for a Friday night slate of NBA and college football bowl games tonight when you sign up and redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. All new users who sign up for this offer are able to claim either a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet, with those in select states able to choose between the two.







Place a $5 bet on the NBA, NFL or any other sport to secure a $150 bonus, guaranteed, as the outcome of that initial wager does not matter. That said, those in select states can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA). This option allows you to back up a large wager on the app, up to that amount, via bonus bets

For tonight, there are nine NBA games and three college football bowl games to dive into, starting around 7 p.m. ET. First things first, however, is to sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP to claim either a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 to Claim $150 Bonus Friday Night

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA) In-App Promos Festive 12 Daily Promo, 30% NCAAF SGP Profit Boost, Man-U vs. Newcastle Super Profit Boost, Prop Protect, NBA, NCAAF Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Those looking to receive bonus bets without needing to sweat over a wager will be excited about this $150 bonus welcome offer on bet365. All you need to do is create a new account and place a $5 wager on the NBA, NCAAF Friday, or any other sport and market. The outcome does not matter, so you are able to receive this bonus no matter what.

Risk-takers might enjoy the safety net bet, however. Any losses on that safety net bet will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses. On the flip side, players who pick a winner will receive straight cash winnings.

One you are signed up, it is time to check out the additional promotions and bonuses for the games. Right now, all users are able to boost a same-game parlay on one of the NCAAF bowl games by 30%, while also being able to lock-in the bet boosts for the NBA and NCAAF games tonight, along with the NFL games the rest of the weekend.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Sign Up

Creating a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players:

Head to bet365 and make sure to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $150 in guaranteed bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet in select states (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA).

Any losses on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.