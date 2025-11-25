Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Nov. 24
EAST
Columbia 73, Binghamton 60
Duquesne 58, Kent State 53
Georgetown 93, Elon 57
Iona 63, Wagner 57
Middle Tennessee 54, Providence 48
Monmouth 72, Marist 64, OT
Rutgers 67, Siena 61
Saint Joseph’s 74, Penn 53
St. John’s 71, Central Connecticut 46
West Virginia 83, McNeese 63
SOUTH
Alabama 80, Harvard 60
Auburn 59, UTSA 42
Central Arkansas 67, Samford 44
Coastal Carolina 87, Presbyterian 38
Florida 59, Florida Atlantic 51
Georgia State 62, Stony Brook 61
Hampton 76, Delaware State 59
Mississippi State 65, Alcorn State 51
Ole Miss 102, Longwood 50
Troy 74, Montana State 60
UCF 94, South Carolina State 49
Virginia 69, Northwestern State 48
MIDWEST
Indiana State 102, Saint Mary of the Woods 50
Minnesota 57, South Florida 45
Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57
Northern Illinois 67, Chicago State 57
Notre Dame 83, Central Michigan 51
Ohio 80, Wright State 66
Ohio State 68, Belmont 56
UIC 66, Ball State 64
Xavier 64, Akron 57
SOUTHWEST
Houston Christian 77, Concordia (TX) 57
Oklahoma State 98, Texas A&M-CC 45
UT Arlington 61, Texas A&M 60
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 59, Chapman 31
California 68, Grand Canyon 63
Colorado 69, VCU 58
Nevada 71, Utah Valley 42
Penn State 83, San Diego State 67
San Diego 57, New Mexico State 48
UC Davis 70, Sacramento State 67, OT
UC San Diego 87, Occidental 39
