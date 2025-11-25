Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Nov. 24 EAST Columbia 73, Binghamton 60 Duquesne 58, Kent State 53 Georgetown 93, Elon 57 Iona 63, Wagner…

Monday, Nov. 24

EAST

Columbia 73, Binghamton 60

Duquesne 58, Kent State 53

Georgetown 93, Elon 57

Iona 63, Wagner 57

Middle Tennessee 54, Providence 48

Monmouth 72, Marist 64, OT

Rutgers 67, Siena 61

Saint Joseph’s 74, Penn 53

St. John’s 71, Central Connecticut 46

West Virginia 83, McNeese 63

SOUTH

Alabama 80, Harvard 60

Auburn 59, UTSA 42

Central Arkansas 67, Samford 44

Coastal Carolina 87, Presbyterian 38

Florida 59, Florida Atlantic 51

Georgia State 62, Stony Brook 61

Hampton 76, Delaware State 59

Mississippi State 65, Alcorn State 51

Ole Miss 102, Longwood 50

Troy 74, Montana State 60

UCF 94, South Carolina State 49

Virginia 69, Northwestern State 48

MIDWEST

Indiana State 102, Saint Mary of the Woods 50

Minnesota 57, South Florida 45

Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57

Northern Illinois 67, Chicago State 57

Notre Dame 83, Central Michigan 51

Ohio 80, Wright State 66

Ohio State 68, Belmont 56

UIC 66, Ball State 64

Xavier 64, Akron 57

SOUTHWEST

Houston Christian 77, Concordia (TX) 57

Oklahoma State 98, Texas A&M-CC 45

UT Arlington 61, Texas A&M 60

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 59, Chapman 31

California 68, Grand Canyon 63

Colorado 69, VCU 58

Nevada 71, Utah Valley 42

Penn State 83, San Diego State 67

San Diego 57, New Mexico State 48

UC Davis 70, Sacramento State 67, OT

UC San Diego 87, Occidental 39

___

