White Sox acquire outfielder Everson Pereira in a trade with the Rays

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Everson Pereira in a multiplayer trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The White Sox sent right-handers Yoendrys Gómez and Steven Wilson to the Rays for Pereira and minor league infielder Tanner Murray.

The 24-year-old Pereira was once considered one of baseball’s top prospects. He hit .300 with 18 homers and 64 RBIs over two minor league stops in 2023.

But Pereira hasn’t been able to find any success in the majors. He played in 27 games with the Yankees in 2023, batting .151 (14 for 93) with no homers and 10 RBIs. He was traded to Tampa Bay on July 31 for infielder José Caballero.

Pereira, who had right elbow surgery on June 4, 2024, hit .138 (9 for 65) with two homers and eight RBIs in 23 games with the Rays this season.

Murray, 26, played for Triple-A Durham this year, batting .241 with 18 homers and 58 RBIs in 137 games. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft.

Wilson, 31, went 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and two saves in 59 appearances with Chicago this year. Gómez, 26, pitched for the White Sox, Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers this season, going 3-3 with a 5.17 ERA in nine starts and 12 relief appearances.

Chicago also acquired left-hander Chris Murphy in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, and the White Sox placed lefty Fraser Ellard on the voluntary retired list.

Tampa Bay also traded right-hander Eric Orze to Minnesota and infielder Tristan Gray to Boston. The Rays got minor league right-hander Jacob Kisting from the Twins and minor league right-hander Luis Guerrero from the Red Sox.

Tampa Bay designated outfielders Jake Fraley and Christopher Morel for assignment. Right-hander Forrest Whitley was granted his release to pursue a playing opportunity in Japan.

