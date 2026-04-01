From Super Bowl MVPs to Wish kids, Disney is the home of champions 

Make A Wish and Disney have collaborated with over 170 thousand wishes. Now, it's 11-year-old Bobby Mork's turn.

April is World Wish Month. WTOP has teamed up with Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic to spotlight the amazing kids and volunteers who help make their wishes come true.

“I’m going to Disney World” is a phrase that goes along with the Super Bowl like half-time shows and Gatorade baths.

While the ritual started at Super Bowl XXI with New York Giant MVP Phil Simms and dates back to 1987, there is a tradition that is a tad older which also celebrates the fighting spirit and the hearts of champions.

Forty-five years ago, the first wish to Disneyland was granted by Make-A-Wish.

Since then, Make A Wish and Disney have collaborated with over 170,000 wishes.

Recently, during a Wish open house at WTOP, 11-year-old Bobby Mork explained why he picked a trip to Disney World as his wish.

“When I was little, my dad’s side of the family always used to go to Disney World,” Mork said. “So I really wanted to go again, cause it was almost six years since I’ve been.”

While we all know Disney World is a magical place on earth, Mork said he loved Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Mount Everest Expedition and Splash Mountain.

“There’s a really big drop where you get wet, and that’s super fun,” Mork said, smiling. “My stepmom went and she hated it.”

As much fun as the rides were and as tasty as the food was, including the pancake wrapped sausage, he says his favorite part was spending time with his mom, dad and stepmom all together.

Mork is a wise 6th grader, he described finding out that he had T cell leukemia.

“I was in fourth grade, so I was about nine years old,” Mork said.

“My lymph nodes started swelling up a lot. So my parents took me to all these kinds of specialists that recommended each other.”

During the nearly 20-minute conversation, Mork spoke in great detail about his treatment. Treatment no child should have to not only face, but understand.

“So, I’m at the point where I’m going once every three months,” Mork said about checkups.

You may wonder how a Wish kid finds out they are having a Wish granted.

Mork said he parents told him.

“My doctors were saying that every kid who has treatment like this, since it’s like, not fun for them. They always want us to have a nice experience,” Mork explained.

Bobby proves champions do belong at Disney.

If you would like to help, donate to Make-A-Wish and Disney’s next visit.

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