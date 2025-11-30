West Ham great Billy Bonds dies at 79

LONDON (AP) — Billy Bonds, the former West Ham United player and manager described as one of soccer’s “greatest competitors,”…

LONDON (AP) — Billy Bonds, the former West Ham United player and manager described as one of soccer’s “greatest competitors,” has died. He was 79.

His death was confirmed in a statement by his family via West Ham on Sunday. The Premier League club said Bonds “passed away peacefully” on Sunday morning.

Former West Ham captain Bonds was the longest-serving player in the club’s history, making 799 appearances over a 21-year spell. He won two FA Cups before retiring at the age of 41.

He managed West Ham from 1990-94.

“Dad loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart and treasured every moment of his time at the club,” his family said in a statement. “He will always be in our hearts and eternally missed. We take comfort knowing that his legacy will live on forever.”

In 2018, West Ham fans voted Bonds the club’s greatest-ever player.

West Ham described him as one of the “greatest competitors English football has ever seen.”

“Rest in peace Billy, our courageous, inspirational, lion-hearted leader,” it said.

There was a minute’s applause for Bonds ahead of West Ham’s game against Liverpool at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Current captain Jarrod Bowen held up a shirt with Bonds’ No. 4 on the back.

“What he meant for this club, what he achieved for this club, it’s a sad day for everyone,” Bowen said. ”He’s probably going to go down as West Ham’s biggest legend and the best club captain they’ve had as well.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.