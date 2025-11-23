Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Secure NFL $100 Bonus for Sunday Week 12 Entries

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for the NFL Week 12 slate with Underdog promo code WTOP. Signing up with this offer allows you to receive a $100 bonus by placing a $5 entry on the NFL games today.





The best part of this promotion is the outcome of your opening $5 contest does not matter. New customers who use this promo code will receive a $100 bonus, which is awarded as (10) $10 bonus entries.

Back your favorite players on an awesome NFL Week 12 slate, which includes huge games such as Vikings-Packers, Bears-Steelers, Eagles-Cowboys and Bucs-Rams.

Use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Create your first $5 entry to lock-in a $100 bonus guaranteed.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NFL Week 12

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions $30 Bonus Funds, $5 Bonus Entry, 50% Profit Boost, Ladders, Streaks, Gimme Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two ways to create an entry:

Enter a standard contest with 2+ picks for a shot at the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit.

The other option is to flex an entry, which will still result in some winnings of only one leg is incorrect. That said, if you get every single pick correct it will be a lower payout than a standard contest.

Playing on Underdog allows you to back your favorite NFL players today in one of the two entry types above, but there are also additional ways to get in on the action. Underdog has fun promos, such as the ladders option where you can back players who you think have a high ceiling outcome.

How to Register with the Underdog Promo Code

Claim a bonus for picks on basketball, hockey, football and more sports by taking these steps to register:

Head to the app and use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other relevant information to confirm your identity. Use any accepted banking method to make a deposit, such as a debit card or PayPal. Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll receive 10X$10 bonus entries.

NFL Promotions, Ladders, Streaks on Underdog

With a large NFL slate today, which is the case every Sunday, Underdog provides plenty of ways to get in on the action.

Right off the bat, there are two promotions for the games today, which all users are able to redeem. There is a $5 bonus entry, where Underdog will cover the fee of your entry, along with a 50% profit boost on an entry from 3-8 picks. Back your favorite NFL player today to redeem this profit boost.

The ladders promotion is one of the most fun ways to play player props, as you are essentially predicting who you think has potential to go significantly more than what their props are listed at.

You have to select 3+ players to put in a ladders entry, and you will get paid out based on the lowest leg of the ladder that each player hits. Here are some players who we think have a chance to hit ceiling outcomes today: