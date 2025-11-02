Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Grab $100 Bonus for NFL Week 9 Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Enter NFL contests after signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Click here to activate the best welcome offer for Week 9.









Create your opening $5 entry with the Underdog promo code to redeem a $100 bonus. You’ll have 10X$10 bonus entries to use for picks. Find markets for passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns, sacks and more.

The top matchup in the 1 pm ET slate is between the Colts and Steelers. Jonathan Taylor is on an impressive run for Indianapolis, while Aaron Rodgers is looking to bounce back from two losses. Add other picks from the Bears vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Lions, Panthers vs. Packers, Chargers vs. Titans, Falcons vs. Patriots, 49ers vs. Giants and Broncos vs. Texans to increase your potential winnings.

Register here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP and get a $100 bonus for NFL picks.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for Chiefs-Bills Picks

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions Profit Boosts for NFL Contests Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of selections in your entry will determine the potential winnings. Try making picks on several of the following markets for the anticipated AFC matchup on Sunday afternoon between the Chiefs and Bills:

James Cook: 0.5 rush+ rec TDs

Josh Allen: 233.5 pass yards

Rashee Rice: 73.5 receiving yards

Xavier Worthy: 4.5 receptions

Travis Kelce: 10.35 fantasy points

Khalil Shakir: 49.5 receiving yards

Patrick Mahomes: 2.5 pass TDs

Kareem Hunt: 12.5 rush attempts

Keon Coleman: 3.5 receptions

A standard entry must include 2+ picks. These have the largest payouts, but all legs must hit. You can choose to flex an entry of 3+ picks instead to still receive some winnings if one leg is incorrect.

You’ll find options for the Jaguars vs. Raiders and Saints vs. Rams in the late afternoon, followed by the Seahawks vs. Commanders on Sunday night.

How to Sign Up with the Underdog Promo Code

New customers in eligible states can complete these steps on Sunday to get a bonus for NFL picks.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other basic information to verify your identity. Deposit money into your account using an accepted payment method. Play $5 to release a $100 bonus.

Draft Players to Compete for Prizes

There are new NFL drafts every week. Select a team of players to go up against other customers and have a chance to win a share of large prize pools. The rankings tab will show which players are projected to score the most points. Christian McCaffrey is a top option for Week 9, along with Taylor, Jahmyr Gobbs, Ja’Marr Chase and Puka Nacua. Track your team on the results page to see how you’re stacking up.

Use any remaining bonus for make picks on MNF. We have the Cardinals taking on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Dallas. The Cowboys have been great on offense, but the defense has struggled.

Sign up through the links on this page to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Redeem a $100 bonus to make NFL picks on Sunday.