Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Grab $100 Bonus for NBA, NFL Week 12 Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Underdog promo code WTOP to score a bonus for NBA and NFL picks. Click here to create your first entry with this welcome offer.









Apply the Underdog promo code WTOP and enter a $5 contest. Win or lose, new customers will be awarded with a $100 bonus (10X$10 bonus entries).

It’s a perfect time to snag this bonus. We have a packed slate of NBA action on Wednesday, followed by the first NFL game of Week 12 on Thursday. There are two ways you can make entries on these sports. A standard entry will result in the largest payout, but your 2+ legs must all be correct. The other choice is to flex an entry of 3+ picks and still get some winnings if one pick is wrong.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Get a $100 bonus after making a $5 entry.

NBA Markets for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions 50% Profit Boost Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through totals for all NBA games on Wednesday, including the doubleheader on ESPN (Rockets vs. Cavaliers and Knicks vs. Mavericks). These are just some of the Higher/Lower totals:

Kevin Durant: 26.5 points

Donovan Mitchell: 3.5 three-pointers made

Alperen Sengun: 9.5 rebounds

Tyrese Maxey: 7.5 assists

LaMelo Ball: 22.5 points

Jalen Brunson: 26.5 points

Stephen Curry: 4.5 three-pointers made

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 42.5 points + rebounds + assists

Cooper Flagg: 0.5 double-doubles

Nikola Jokic: 9.5 first quarter points

These are pre-game totals, but you can also make entries during games. You’ll have to act fast since these markets change quickly.

Underdog Promo Code: How to Claim $100 Bonus

Take these steps to start making picks on the NBA with a bonus:

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide the basic account information needed to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method. Play $5 to release a $100 bonus.

Check the promotions box to find additional offers, such as a 50% profit boost on Wednesday. Boost the profit of your entry that can have 3-8 picks.

Make Picks and Enter NFL Drafts

Your (10) $10 bonus entries can be used for NFL Higher/Lower picks. Week 12 action begins on Thursday night with the Bills vs. Texans. Find totals for Josh Allen, Nico Collins, James Cook and other players.

There are also new NFL drafts every week of the season. Select a team of players and battle against other customers for a chance to win a share of large prize pools. The rankings will display which players are projected to score the most points in Week 12, giving you a better idea of who to take in the draft. Follow along during the action to view results and see how your team is performing.

We have multiple intriguing games on Sunday, like the Colts vs. Chiefs and Cowboys vs. Eagles. Go to the news feed to learn about the latest injuries around the NFL, which could impact your picks.

Register through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. New customers who enter a $5 contest will receive a $100 bonus.