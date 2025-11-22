Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Grab $100 Bonus for NBA, NFL Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a bonus for NBA and NFL Week 12 entries with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Register here to make your first picks with this welcome offer.









The outcome of your opening $5 contest doesn’t matter. New customers who use the Underdog promo code will receive a $100 bonus, which is awarded as (10) $10 bonus entries.

Start by making picks on NFL Week 12 games like Vikings-Packers, Bears-Steelers, Eagles-Cowboys and Bucs-Rams.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Create your first $5 entry to lock-in a $100 bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NFL Week 12

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions Profit Boosts, Gimme Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two ways to create an entry. Enter a standard contest with 2+ picks for a shot at the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit. The other option is to flex an entry, which will still result in some winnings of only one leg is incorrect.

These are just some of the popular markets you’ll find for NBA games, NFL games and more.

Choose your favorite NBA players to easily view their markets each week. Along with pre-game markets, customers can find totals during the action.

Guide to Register with the Underdog Promo Code

Claim a bonus for picks on basketball, hockey, football and more sports by taking these steps to register:

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other relevant information to confirm your identity. Use any accepted banking method to make a deposit, such as a debit card or PayPal. Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll receive 10X$10 bonus entries.

Enter Drafts for NFL Week 12

There are new NFL drafts available every week. Go up against other customers for a chance to win a share of large prize pools. Drafts are available for primetime matchups, like Sunday Night Football between the Rams and Bucs, as well as the main slate on Sunday.

Check the rankings to see which players are projected to score the most fantasy points. Jonathan Taylor is a top option on Sunday, along with Jahmyr Gibbs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Bijan Robinson. Follow along with the results during the games to see how your team stacks up.

These tournaments can be found for other sports. Compete for prizes in college basketball, NBA, NHL and college football drafts.

Register through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. New customers can redeem (10) $10 bonus entries with a $5 contest.