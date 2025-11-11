Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, Top 25 CBB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

When you set up a new account with the Underdog promo code WTOP, you will be able to secure one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers for tonight's NBA games and more. Capitalize on tonight's games with a $100 bonus to kickstart your new account.





All you have to do to unlock your $100 in bonuses is make an initial $5 play. No matter the result of that entry, you will receive the bonuses. We will take you through how to make your initial entry with Underdog and highlight some of the unique features to take advantage of within the app.

We have a busy schedule tonight, headlined by the six-game NBA slate. Games like Grizzlies-Knicks, Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Thunder will headline the day.

It will be intriguing to see if a struggling Grizzlies team can turn things around against a Knicks team that has played well at home. The Celtics-76ers game is important in the early going in the Eastern Conference, and Stephen Curry facing the high-powered Thunder team will always garner eyeballs.

You could also lock in picks for college games like Kentucky-Louisville and Creighton-Gonzaga.

Make your initial $5 entry for any of these games to get your $100 in bonuses from Underdog.

When you have gone through the registration process, you will then have to make your initial $5 play to secure the $100 in bonuses. Make picks for 2-8 players on at least two different teams to make your initial play. An example of one that could work is provided below:

Ja Morant over 21.5 points

Jalen Brunson under 26.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns over 21.5 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 31.5 points

Stephen Curry over 23.5 points

After you have made your selections for tonight’s games, risk at least $5 for this play to ensure that you get the $100 in bonuses.

Max Or Flex Payouts With Underdog

You will have two options when you make plays with Underdog. One option is a max payout, which gives the highest possible winnings but requires every pick to hit. This is a good option for when you have made selections that you are very confident in.

Meanwhile, a flex play gives certain amounts depending on how many picks you get right. If you have made a lot of picks and are going for more of a longshot play, this could be the better choice. You will still be able to take home some winnings even if only a few of your picks hit.

