Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, NCAAF, NFL Week 9

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Underdog promo code WTOP gives new customers the chance to start making picks on baseball, basketball, football and hockey with a bonus. Sign up here to create your first entry with this welcome offer.









A $5 entry with the Underdog promo code will automatically release a $100 bonus. You’ll have 10X$10 bonus entries to use over a busy weekend in sports.

Your first entry can be on any of the college football matchups on Saturday. You’ll find markets for Penn State vs. No. 1 Ohio State, No. 9 Vanderbilt vs. No. 20 Texas, No. 5 Georgia vs. Florida, No. 18 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Tennessee and No. 17 Cincinnati vs. No. 24 Utah.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP to claim a $100 bonus for picks.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for Game 7 of the World Series

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions World Series Profit Boost Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Try using some of your bonus for Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night. It all comes down to a final matchup between the Dodgers and Blue Jays in Toronto. Opt-in to a 30% profit boost to enter a contest that includes several of the following markets:

Shohei Ohtani: 4.5 strikeouts

Mookie Betts: 1.5 total bases

Freddie Freeman: 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 0.5 home runs

Teoscar Hernandez: 6.5 fantasy points

Bo Bichette: 0.5 hits

Will Smith: 0.5 singles

Max Scherzer: 8.5 pitching outs

There are two types of Higher/Lower contests. A standard entry results in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. You can choose to use a flex entry instead and still receive some winnings if one leg is incorrect.

How to Register with the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Follow these simple steps to redeem a bonus for World Series, NBA, NFL, college football and NHL picks.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide your date of birth, email address and residential address to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method, like PayPal or online banking. Play $5 to redeem a $100 bonus.

View the entries tab to keep track of your completed and active contests.

Keep Using Bonus for NFL Picks

Select your favorite NFL players to easily find markets every week. On Sunday, make picks on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes as two of the top quarterbacks meet again. They always seem to be involved in entertaining battles.

End Week 9 with entries on the Seahawks vs. Commanders on Sunday night, followed by the Cardinals vs. Cowboys on Monday.

In addition to Higher/Lower picks, you can compete against other customers in weekly drafts. Select players and accumulate fantasy points for a chance to win a share of a large prize pool. The rankings tab will display which players are projected to score the most points. It even has a news feed, which is great for learning about injury updates around the NFL.

Follow the links on this page to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Grab a $100 bonus for entries this weekend.