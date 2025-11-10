Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Eagles-Packers, MNF, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Underdog promo code WTOP gives new customers the chance to use bonus entries for Monday Night Football. Sign up here to enter your first contest on the Eagles vs. Packers.









The outcome of your first $5 contest doesn’t matter after signing up with the Underdog promo code. New customers will receive (10) $10 bonus entries.

We have one of the better Monday Night Football games of the season to end Week 10. Two of the top teams in the NFC will meet at Lambeau Field. Use this bonus to make picks on passing yards, receptions, rushing yards, touchdowns and other stats.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP and get a $100 bonus for MNF picks.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for the Eagles-Packers

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus (10X$10 Bonus Entries) In-App Promotions 40% Profit Boost Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two ways to make Higher/Lower picks. Create a standard entry with 2+ picks to have a chance at the largest payout. Keep in mind that all legs must hit in order to receive winnings. The other option is to flex an entry of 3+ picks and still receive some winnings if only one leg doesn’t hit.

These are just some of the popular markets for MNF:

Saquon Barkley: 76.5 rush yards

Josh Jacobs: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Jalen Hurts: 195.5 pass yards

J. Brown: 10.75 fantasy points

DeVonta Smith: 4.5 receptions

Dallas Goedert: 32.5 receiving yards

Romeo Doubs: 6.5 targets

Jordan Love: 1.5 pass TDs

Christian Watson: 40.5 receiving yards

Brandon McManus: 1.5 FG made

Jake Elliot: 6.5 kicking points

In addition to the pre-game markets above, you’ll be able to create entries during the action. Make live picks on Underdog during the Eagles vs. Packers and more NFL games throughout the season.

How to Sign Up with the Underdog Promo Code

Take these easy steps to unlock the welcome offer and gain access to in-app promos, such as a 40% profit boost on Monday night.

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide your email address, date of birth and other account information. Use PayPal, a debit card or another banking method to make a deposit. Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll receive 10X$10 bonus entries.

Enter NBA and NFL Drafts to Compete for Prizes

Compete against other customers in daily drafts for the NBA, NFL and other sports. For example, the “Monday Night Hoops” contest has a $5 entry fee and $100,000 prize pool.

The rankings will show which NBA players are projected to score the most points. Luka Doncic leads the way, followed by Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cade Cunningham, Devin Booker, Evan Mobley and Anthony Edwards. Follow along during the action on the results tab to see how your players are performing. It even has a news feed, so you can learn about roster updates and injuries.

Sign up through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Get a $100 bonus to use on NBA and NFL contests this week.