Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Raiders-Broncos, NBA, NFL Week 10

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services NFL Week 10 begins with an AFC matchup between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. While this one won’t be mistaken for the game of the week, there’s still plenty of intrigue and high-profile players on both sides of the ball. Make picks on Thursday Night Football after signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Click below to get bonus entries for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Sign up with the Underdog promo code and enter your first $5 contest on the Raiders vs. Broncos. No matter the result, you’ll receive a $100 bonus. It will be awarded as 10X$10 bonus entries.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for Thursday Night Football

There are plenty of ways to address the NFL Week 10 opener between the Broncos and Raiders. Here’s a look at current markets for a number of Thursday Night Football’s key participants.

Geno Smith: 1.5 pass TDs

Ashton Jeanty: 54.5 rush yards

J.K. Dobbins: 0.5 rush + rec TD

Brock Bowers: 66.5 receiving yards

Bo Nix: 216.5 pass yards

Courtland Sutton: 10.65 fantasy points

Evan Engram: 3.5 receptions

RJ Harvey: 36.5 rush + rec yards

Troy Franklin: 40.5 receiving yards

Daniel Carlson: 5.5 kicking points

Nik Bonitto: 0.5 sacks

Of the above, it’s hard not to circle Brock Bowers after posting double-digit receptions and more than 120 yards in his return of the Raiders’ lineup last Sunday. Situationally speaking, Nik Bonitto should have an opportunity to chase sacks against against a Raiders offense allowing 2.6 sacks per game. That number ranks among the 10 worst totals this season.

With Denver figured by most to gain some margin in this one, Geno Smith could find him in position to be playing catchup — which also plays to Bowers’ production getting it done.

Grab $100 NFL Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

While Thursday Night Football is the entry point into Week 10, Sunday and Monday each bring a number of compelling games. Showdowns like Ravens-Vikings, Patriots-Bucs, 49ers-Rams, Steelers-Chargers and Eagles-Packers (MNF) all present great opportunities.

It’s also a big weekend of NBA, NHL and college football matchups, including an SEC primetime clash between Alabama and LSU (sans Brian Kelly).

Getting in for Thursday Night Football will get users set up for all of the upcoming aciton for the second full weekend of November.

Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting set up with a brand new account on the Underdog app is an easy process, one that takes only a few moments to complete. Here’s what you’ll need to do.