Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL Week 13 Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Apply the Underdog promo code WTOP to collect a bonus to use on the NFL Sunday slate today, including games such as Bills-Steelers, Broncos-Commanders on SNF and more.

All you need to do to redeem this bonus is place your first entry on the app for $5. The result of your first $5 entry does not matter, as you will automatically receive a $100 bonus. This bonus will come over as 10 $10 bonus entries. Use this opportunity to start backing your favorite NFL players today on a full NFL slate of games. There are also NBA games on this Sunday as well to check out. Underdog will have you covered with player prop markets across all these sports and more. So, to get started, activate the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a $100 bonus. Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NFL Sunday Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus (10X$10 Bonus Entries) In-App Promotions 60% Profit Boost, Ladders, Streaks, Rescues, Etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Get your account started off on the right foot by signing up with this promo code offer, and placing your first entry on the app for $5. This will automatically release the $100 bonus, which you can use on any NFL and NBA slate today.

In terms of how to play on Underdog, are two types of entries you can play on Underdog, a standard entry and a flex entry. A standard entry must include 2+ picks. These have the largest payouts, but all legs must be correct. The other option is to flex an entry with 3+ legs and still receive some winnings if one pick is wrong, but a lower payout if you get every pick correct.

There are additional promotions to play on Underdog, including team picks, ladders, streaks, rescues and more.

Ladders, Streaks, Rescues & More on Underdog

There are a ton of ways to play on Underdog. The typical way is to place one of the entry types detailed above, either a standard or flex entry detailed above.

That said, there are additional promotions on Underdog to help you get in on the action, each in a different way:

Ladders : Choose 3+ players who you think have a chance to go significantly above what their props are priced at. You will get paid out the higher your players climb the ladder, meaning how much higher they go above what their props are priced at. You will get paid out on the lowest level all three players hit.

: Choose 3+ players who you think have a chance to go significantly above what their props are priced at. You will get paid out the higher your players climb the ladder, meaning how much higher they go above what their props are priced at. You will get paid out on the lowest level all three players hit. Streaks : Win 11 picks in a row to 1000x your money. You start off with two selections, and then go one by one from there until you can possibly win 11 straight.

: Win 11 picks in a row to 1000x your money. You start off with two selections, and then go one by one from there until you can possibly win 11 straight. Rescues: This is Underdogs injury protection promotion. You will get money back from injured players who leave in the first half and are unable to return.