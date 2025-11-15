Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NCAAF Week 12 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP to get a bonus for college football and NFL picks. Click here to activate this welcome offer and create your first entry.









The outcome of your opening $5 entry doesn’t matter. The Underdog promo code will award new customers with a $100 bonus. You’ll have (10) $10 bonus entries to use over the weekend.

This bonus can be used for Higher/Lower picks. These are projections for college football games on Saturday, such as Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Indiana, No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 22 Pittsburgh, No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Alabama, UCLA vs. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 10 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia.

Register here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP and get $100 in bonus entries.

NCAAF Markets for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two ways to enter a contest. A standard entry is the most common. It results in the largest payouts, but all your legs must be correct. The other option if to flex an entry and still receive some winnings if one leg doesn’t hit.

These are some of the markets for the top quarterbacks on Saturday, several of which are playing for a spot in the playoff and the Heisman Trophy.

CJ Carr: 254.5 pass yards

Mason Heintschel: 265.5 pass yards

Fernando Mendoza: 1.5 pass TDs

Ty Simpson: 0.5 INTs thrown

Jayden Maiava: 41.5 longest completion

Trinidad Chambliss: 55.5 rush yards

DJ Lagway: 34.5 pass attempts

Arch Manning: 220.5 pass yards

Gunnar Stockton: 1.5 pass TDs

Julian Sayin: 301.5 pass yards

Check the promotions box to find additional offers after using the welcome bonus. We regularly find profit boosts that will increase your potential winnings.

Underdog Promo Code Releases $100 in Bonus Entries

Get bonus entries for NFL and college football picks this weekend by taking these steps to create an account.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, date of birth and other basic information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll gain 10X$10 bonus entries. Be sure to use the entire bonus before it expires.

Enter NFL Week 11 Drafts to Compete for Prizes

NFL action is back with a full schedule on Sunday. Try entering one of the drafts to compete against other customers for a chance to win large prize pools.

Key matchups include the Buccaneers vs. Bills, Seahawks vs. Rams, Ravens vs. Browns, Chiefs vs. Broncos and Lions vs. Eagles. View the rankings to see which players are expected to score the most points. For example, Christian McCaffrey is the top selection in most tournaments, along with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua. Follow along on the results page during the games to see how your players are performing.

Apply the Underdog promo code WTOP and create your first $5 entry. New users will get a $100 bonus for college football and NFL picks.